Unum Launches Digital Solution to Help Employers Support Behavioral Health for their Employees

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Unum Launches Digital Solution to Help Employers Support Behavioral Health for their Employees

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 19, 2021

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Unum Behavioral Health becomes available to employers to help promote and support their employees' mental health. Unum's (NYSE: UNM) digital platform delivers employer-tailored communication and educational programs to help reduce the stigma of mental health, boost awareness and increase engagement with support programs.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8691555-unum-behavioral-health/

Behavioral health challenges can include stress, burnout, depression, anxiety and substance use disorder. All of these can negatively impact well-being and productivity at work and home.

According to new Unum research, half of workers struggle with mental health issues. And 57% said they missed work last year because they felt mentally unwell.1

Unum Behavioral Health specifically delivers a personalized and private web portal that will guide the worker to support that is right for them, including clinical treatment options along with a robust library of mental health resources. Employees are matched with a coach or licensed therapist within 24 hours.

"Before the pandemic, mental health issues were becoming more prevalent and our employer clients told us they were concerned," said Unum's Chief Operating Officer Mike Simonds. "The last 14 months have put a spotlight on the issue we have seen a significant increase in the number of disability claims related to behavioral health and we believe there is a need for a holistic approach. There are a variety of solutions in the market that focus on either prevention or treatment, the individual or the workplace. Unum Behavioral Health delivers across all these dimensions."

Unum's research also found 41% of workers said they want their employer to make mental health a priority. Employers recognize this demand, and 85% said they are concerned about their employees' mental health and wellness since the pandemic.2

"Behavioral health is as important as physical health, but most of today's programs were designed pre-pandemic and pre-crisis when virtual healthcare delivery had not taken off yet," said Unum's Vice President of Digital Offerings Swapnil Prabha. "We're now able to utilize the latest advancements in virtual care models to provide faster access to mental health support to our customer's employees during these challenging times."

Unum is collaborating with McLean Hospital, a leader in psychiatric care, research and education, and Meru Health, an online mental healthcare provider, on the solution currently available in the U.S.

Unum Behavioral Health joins Unum's suite of financial protection benefits, workplace services and digital solutions.

Visit Unum Behavioral Health on Unum.com to learn more.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP
Unum Group (www.unum.com) provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and provided $7.6 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

1 Unum consumer survey of 1,200 U.S. working adults, April 2021.
2 Unum U.S. Employer Insights Survey, August 2020.

Unum Behavioral Health specifically delivers a personalized and private web portal that will guide the worker to support that is right for them.
Behavioral health is as important as physical health.
Unum Behavioral Health accesses latest advancements in virtual care models to provide faster access to mental health support to our customer's employees during these challenging times.
Unum's research corroborates the viewpoint of leading experts in the space: Employee mental health is at all-time lows.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-launches-digital-solution-to-help-employers-support-behavioral-health-for-their-employees-301294996.html

SOURCE Unum

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment