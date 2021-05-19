Sopheon Bolsters Executive Team With Prominent Industry Leaders





Sopheon (LSE: SPE) today announced the appointments of John Beischer as Vice President, Americas, and Ann Marie Beasley as Chief Marketing Officer. These executive leadership additions will boost Sopheons growth as the industrys most versatile and powerful enterprise+innovation+management cloud platform.









Sopheon is poised for phenomenal growth, and these two appointments will play an instrumental role in our evolving success story, said Sopheon CEO Greg Coticchia. John has an impressive record of creating and expanding industry-leading go-to-market distribution channels in competitive and complex marketplaces. Similarly, Ann Marie boasts an exceptional track record for developing and executing brilliant marketing strategies. Their experience, creativity, and drive will be valuable assets to Sopheon during this exciting period of transformation and growth.









John Beischer has led transformation efforts that have driven growth, strategically positioned products, and boosted sales at various companies, from emerging enterprises to industry powerhouses like IBM.









While Sopheons position as an innovation management solution leader is unquestioned, there is a tremendous opportunity to expand our market share further, said Beischer. Product development incorporates more moving parts than ever, especially for companies manufacturing smart products. Sopheons unique and versatile offerings are a perfect fit for enterprises racing to deliver sophisticated, world-class products to a demanding marketplace.









Ann Marie Beasley has held senior marketing positions with several industry-leading companies. Most recently, she served as a Chief Marketing Officer with Chief Outsiders, the countrys most significant strategic growth implementation company focused on mid-size businesses. Before that, Beasley was SVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Allscripts, and she has also held high-level marketing leadership roles with CA Technologies and Symantec.









Sopheon has a truly compelling story to tell, and Im excited to have the opportunity to share it, said Beasley. For nearly 30 years, Sopheon has partnered with the worlds most recognizable brands, helping them to move their businesses ahead with confidence. I look forward to bringing these success stories into focus and highlighting how our talented teams success is grounded in integrity, inclusion, openness, and an unwavering commitment to our customers.









Accolade is Sopheons award-winning innovation management platform that connects people, systems, and information across departments and functions. This collaboration and synchronization results in trusted, timely data for faster, better, and more dynamic decision-making. Accolade has proven its value to thousands of global users, such as Honeywell, Merck KGaA, P&G, Philips, BASF, Parker Hannifin, and other innovation and market leaders across a wide variety of industries.









To learn more about how Sopheon is transforming enterprise innovation, visit our website at www.sopheon.com.









ABOUT SOPHEON









Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, including software, expertise, and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheons Accolade solution provides unique, fully integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development life cycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management, and resource planning. Sopheons solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.









Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.





