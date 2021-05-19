Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Olympia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Olympia

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, continues its Pacific Northwest expansion, now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Olympia residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure+financing or use the car+loan+calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, even without purchasing a vehicle. Carvana also never adds hidden, last-minute fees and charges like documentation fees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005314/en/

Carvana launches with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in Olympia. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana launches with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in Olympia. (Photo: Business Wire)



Carvana customers can save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Carby skipping the dealership and shopping online. As the pioneer of online car buying, Carvana gives customers a high-definition, 360-degree virtual tour of every vehicle, inside and out. Carvana vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, having never been in a reported accident, and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every cars vehicle description page.



Customers can trade in or sell a vehicle by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, and Carvana can pick the vehicle up and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.



All 30,000+ vehicles in Carvanas national inventory come with the peace of mind of a seven-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their lifestyle, whether its seeing how your new-to-you ride handles the open road down the southern banks of Puget Sound, or how it does in the city buzz surrounding the historic Capitol Campus.



As we continue expanding our presence in Washington state, were confident that the Olympia community will embrace all the benefits that come with The New Way to Buy a Car, said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. We look forward to now offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to area residents, and increasing our presence across the state.



Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 298 cities across the U.S.



About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)



Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvanas (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvanas patented, automated Car Vending Machines.



For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005314/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment