Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Olympia





Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, continues its Pacific Northwest expansion, now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Olympia residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure+financing or use the car+loan+calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, even without purchasing a vehicle. Carvana also never adds hidden, last-minute fees and charges like documentation fees.





Carvana customers can save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Carby skipping the dealership and shopping online. As the pioneer of online car buying, Carvana gives customers a high-definition, 360-degree virtual tour of every vehicle, inside and out. Carvana vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, having never been in a reported accident, and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every cars vehicle description page.









Customers can trade in or sell a vehicle by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, and Carvana can pick the vehicle up and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.









All 30,000+ vehicles in Carvanas national inventory come with the peace of mind of a seven-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their lifestyle, whether its seeing how your new-to-you ride handles the open road down the southern banks of Puget Sound, or how it does in the city buzz surrounding the historic Capitol Campus.









As we continue expanding our presence in Washington state, were confident that the Olympia community will embrace all the benefits that come with The New Way to Buy a Car, said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. We look forward to now offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to area residents, and increasing our presence across the state.









Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 298 cities across the U.S.









About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)









Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvanas (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvanas patented, automated Car Vending Machines.









