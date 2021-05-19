Logo
Eric Spadafora named VP and General Manager at BlueJeans by Verizon

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Spadafora is responsible for driving innovation, growth and revenue for Verizons Advanced Communications portfolio

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business announced the appointment of Eric Spadafora as the new VP and General Manager (GM) of BlueJeans by Verizon. This also marks the one-year anniversary of Verizons acquisition of BlueJeans, a premiere enterprise video conferencing solution and an integral part of the Advanced Communications portfolio within Verizon Business.

Eric is poised to take us to even greater milestones, said Tami Erwin, EVP and CEO of Verizon Business. As employees make their way back into the office, we believe theres an opportunity for BlueJeans to lead the market transformation around the new, hybrid ways we will work, delivering new and innovative use cases across the enterprise and society at large.

Video conferencing and remote collaboration has quickly become essential to the way we conduct business, and BlueJeans is transforming the way we work and live, said Spadafora. The combination of BlueJeans trusted enterprise-grade video conferencing platform with Verizons high-performance global networks and 5G innovation will allow us to create even more immersive collaboration experiences for our customers, and I look forward to working with the team to drive the expansion of the BlueJeans product portfolio to support these emerging use cases across industries.

BlueJeans is a leading meetings platform for better remote work productivity. Thousands of organizations, from growing businesses to Fortune 500 leaders, including many of the most trusted organizations and institutions in the world, use BlueJeans every day for video meetings and large interactive events.

New products and services announced over the past year include BlueJeans Telehealth, a secure, HIPAA-ready virtual visit experience for providers and patients. Furthermore, a strong focus on interoperability and partnerships has led to new developments across the entire BlueJeans portfolioincluding BlueJeans Meetings, BlueJeans Events, and the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teamswith equal emphasis on enhancing security and user experience driving existing and future innovation efforts.

Spadafora succeeds former BlueJeans CEO, Quentin Gallivan, who recently retired. He will report into Global Enterprise, Verizon Business, led by Massimo Peselli.

Eric joined Verizon through the acquisition of MCI Communications, one of the largest long-distance telecommunications providers in the United States at the time. He most recently served as the Vice President of Business Sales, leading over 1,500 talented professionals delivering innovative technology solutions to business customers. As the VP and GM of BlueJeans, he will be responsible for ramping up the business markets team and driving innovation, growth and revenue for the business. With his strong background and standing at Verizon, Eric and his team are leading the way for customers as they navigate the future of work and their own digital transformation.

For more information on how BlueJeans can support your organizations virtual events and communication needs, visit www.bluejeans.com.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the worlds leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZONS ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Erin Cheever
[email protected]

