Metrospaces Announces Refocusing of Business Plan to Become a Prop-Tech Company

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Metrospaces, Inc. ( MSPC) to refocus business from a traditional luxury real estate developer to a Prop-Tech Developer.

Mr. Brito said: Metrospaces management team has been absent from the public eye for some time, but we have not gone anywhere. Our investments in other operating companies have not only rendered tremendous economic success in the past months but moreover, it has given us access to new technology partners that have allowed us to become a lot more sophisticated in industries such as IoT and AI. These partnerships have given us a broader and new perspective of where the real estate value-added is currently, and where it will be in the coming years. This access and new experience have given us the tools to launch and consider new businesses that were only an abstract idea up to a few months ago. Management is now looking at 2 new service launches aimed at real estate developers and service providers in the coming weeks and months. More specifically, we are nearing the launch of blockchain-certified signature services aimed at real estate brokers and other professionals, as well as a specialized co-living residential project that will considerably complement the current co-living real estate segment in the US. We are also looking at other acquisitions in other Prop-tech operating companies. We will announce those acquisitions when and if they come to fruition. We realize that a lot of our current shareholders have been long-time investors and that they have been patiently waiting for new developments, businesses, and service launches. We are confident that the work we have done in the past 2 years will add tremendous value to our shareholders and that this patience will prove to have been well worthwhile.

Relevant Links:

http://metrospaces.com/

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Metrospaces Inc.

Contacts:

Ph: (646) 630-0927

[email protected]

Source: Metrospaces, Inc.

www.metrospaces.com

