Five Consultants Join Heidrick & Struggles in the Americas

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added two consultants in its Executive Search business and three consultants to Heidrick Consulting in the Americas beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021.

"Many of our clients have culture-building at the forefront of their minds as they consider how to develop environments of inclusion where all employees are valued and thriving," said Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting. "These consultants bring unique perspectives on culture, leadership, diversity and inclusion. Their work and focus on helping to accelerate leaders' and teams' development will be a valued resource for our clients who are seeking to drive innovation and improve decision-making by harnessing the power of their diverse teams and building innovative cultures."

Humberto Branco joined the firm as a Partner in Heidrick Consulting and helps develop the firm's value proposition in the region by enhancing clients' competitive advantage through developing great leaders. With over 15 years' experience in strategy consulting, he works to help clients achieve large-scale culture transformation, especially within complex organizations, and across aerospace & aviation, oil & gas, logistics and transportation industries.

Nedra Johnson helps leaders navigate the volatile business environment and refine their approach to working collaboratively to drive sustainable results. With nearly 20 years' experience in experiential learning design, she is able to help leaders manage through critical challenges ranging from strategy to culture and diversity and inclusion. Previously, Johnson worked with corporate leaders to build strong, diverse executive leadership teams to drive strategic imperatives for the organization.

Ed Manfre helps leaders build thriving cultures and teams through simplifying their purpose and communicating with clarity throughout their organization. With over 15 years' experience in leadership development, workforce engagement, and culture building, Manfre is poised to help leaders transform their organizations in the new normal as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and organizations begin to construct their own future of working environments to best serve their employees' unique needs. Previously, Manfre worked at another executive search firm and in media and production.

"The pandemic pushed companies and consumers to rapidly adopt new behaviors," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas. "As our clients react to that change and seek to build teams to compete in this new environment, these consultants will help bring excellence and skill to our clients and their teams making them better equipped to meet future challenges."

Lindsay Mitchell helps leaders in the medical technology and life sciences sectors meet their unique talent demands. With nearly 15 years' of experience working for several market-leading life sciences companies, Lindsay has unique expertise within the healthcare industry. Previously, Lindsay worked in the medical device and biopharmaceuticals industry.

Ari Zauderer helps leaders build digital engagement talent strategies to drive transformation across organizations. With deep experience in transformational technologies, Zauderer helps clients build the right leadership talent to succeed in emerging technologies. Previously, Zauderer worked at another executive search firm.

