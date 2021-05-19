Logo
Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending May 9, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., May 19, 2021

RESTON, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending May 9, 2021.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending May 9, 2021)


RANK

STICKINESS
INDEX

RATING
RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

150

149

Enamorndonos

UNIMAS

5/4/2021

2

144

82

Te acuerdas de m?

UNIV

5/4/2021

3

143

91

La hija del embajador

UNIV

5/5/2021

4

141

3

FBI

CBS

5/4/2021

5

141

14

Blue Bloods

CBS

5/7/2021

6

140

7

Chicago Fire

NBC

5/5/2021

7

140

120

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

5/7/2021

8

138

2

NCIS

CBS

5/4/2021

9

137

84

Diseando tu amor

UNIV

5/4/2021

10

134

11

Chicago P.D.

NBC

5/5/2021

11

132

16

Bull

CBS

5/3/2021

12

130

12

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS

5/9/2021

13

130

25

9-1-1

FOX

5/3/2021

14

129

13

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS

5/4/2021

15

129

6

Chicago Med

NBC

5/5/2021

16

129

9

NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS

5/9/2021

17

128

132

Exatln Estados Unidos

TELMUN

5/9/2021

18

128

30

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX

5/3/2021

19

127

21

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

5/6/2021

20

127

1

60 Minutes

CBS

5/9/2021


[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending May 9, 2021)


RANK

STICKINESS
INDEX

RATING
RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

146

15

When Calls the Heart

HALL

5/9/2021

2

139

22

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

5/4/2021

3

137

42

Baby, It's Cold Inside

HALL

5/8/2021

4

136

41

90 Day Fianc: Happily Ever After?

TLC

5/9/2021

5

136

908

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

5/8/2021

6

135

125

Tyler Perry's The Oval

BET

5/4/2021

7

134

376

Deceived By My Mother-In-Law

LMN

5/7/2021

8

131

128

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BRAVO

5/5/2021

9

129

312

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC

5/9/2021

10

129

71

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

5/3/2021

11

126

859

Fatal Attraction

TVONE

5/3/2021

12

125

189

Married to Medicine

BRAVO

5/9/2021

13

125

404

VH1 Couples Retreat

VH1

5/3/2021

14

124

17

Home Town Takeover

HGTV

5/9/2021

15

123

70

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

HST

5/4/2021

16

122

976

For My Man

TVONE

5/6/2021

17

122

197

The First 48

A&E

5/6/2021

18

121

160

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

5/9/2021

19

121

494

Black Ink Crew

VH1

5/3/2021

20

120

224

See No Evil

ID

5/8/2021


[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]


The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned inor engagedfor the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-reports-tv-viewing-engagement-for-week-ending-may-9-2021-301295029.html

SOURCE Comscore

