M&T Bank Names Brian Klock as Next Head of Markets and Investor Relations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Longtime Head of Investor Relations, Don MacLeod, to Retire at End of Year

PR Newswire

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 19, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today announced that Brian Klock joined M&T Bank as senior vice president, May 17, 2021 and work closely with current Head of Investor Relations Don MacLeod as he transitions into retirement. Klock will be named head of Markets and Investor Relations, effective January 1, 2022.

Brian Klock, M&T Bank

Klock joins M&T from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), where he was managing director and head of Large Regional U.S. Bank Research, covering financial institutions including M&T Bank. While at KBW, he drove thought leadership and innovation for the bank research team and advised management executives on strategy, valuation, and financial disclosures.

With more than 30 years of capital markets, financial services, and investor relations experience, Klock will be responsible for building on M&T's legacy of transparent communication to the investment, analyst, and rating agency communities by enhancing their understanding of the M&T business strategy and brand.

"Brian brings a deep understanding of markets and a strong network of relationships across the financial community, said Chief Financial Officer Darren King. "His industry perspectives, particularly about the changing nature of competition, will be an asset as M&T and the banking sector confront unprecedented change. He will play a key role in our plans to continue delivering sustainable results for all stakeholders, including our shareholders."

Prior to KBW, Klock worked for M&T in the Controller's Group and in Corporate Finance from 1994-2004, where he held several management positions including vice president of Capital Management and Investor Relations.

"I am excited and grateful to return to M&T, a company that I admire as an innovative community bank with a consistent track record of delivering exceptional financial performance. M&T's collaborative culture and commitment to serving its customers and local communities is second to none," said Klock.

Klock graduated from Niagara University with a degree in accounting and received his MBA from the University at Buffalo. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

M&T Bank is recognized for its consistent and conservative operating philosophy with 179 consecutively profitable quarters through multiple economic cycles, since1976. It recently announced a definitive agreement to merge with People's United Bank, a deal that will create a diversified, community-focused banking franchise with approximately $200 billion in assets and a network of more than 1,100 branches and over 2,000 ATMs, spanning 12 states from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia. The footprint of the combined company spans an economically diverse region that accounts for over 20% of the U.S. population and over 25% of U.S. GDP.

About M&T Bank
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Media Contacts:
National Media and Trade Publications:
Maya Dillon
(212) 415-0557
[email protected]

New York (excluding NYC):
Julia Berchou
(716) 842-5385
[email protected]

Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York City:
David Samberg
(201) 368-4515
[email protected]

2021 M&T Bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

M&T Bank Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-names-brian-klock-as-next-head-of-markets-and-investor-relations-301295056.html

SOURCE M&T Bank

