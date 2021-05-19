Headlining Star-Studded Music Lineup DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Migos, Polo G And Trippie Redd To Perform At Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms Boxing And Entertainment Event

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms , a blockbuster boxing and entertainment live pay-per-view ("PPV") event featuring the biggest names in social media, announced today major new music performances and talent appearances for its June 12 spectacular and a custom-designed sneaker during a press event in Los Angeles:

GRAMMY award-winning DJ Khaled, GRAMMY nominated rapper Lil Baby , GRAMMY-nominated hip-hop trio Migos , along with Polo G and Trippie Redd will perform high-energy sets as part of the event's music lineup.

International Boxing Hall of Fame ring announcer Michael Buffer has been signed to announce the highly-anticipated main event. Known for the legendary "Let's Get Ready to Rumble" catchphrase, Michael Buffer is bringing his renowned announcing style talents to the Social Gloves ring to get fans excited for the culminating event.

YouTuber Keemstar , aka Daniel Keem , will act as one of the Social Gloves hosts throughout the day. Keem is the creator of DramaAlert, the #1 source for news on social interactions in online entertainment. With expertise in the social media space, Keem has proven to be the perfect personality for the event.

To add to the excitement, new preliminary fighters Ben Azelart, Cale Saurage , Landon McBroom and Ryan Johnston have been added to the fight card.

, and have been added to the fight card. Dexter The Creator created custom-designed limited edition #SocialGloves sneakers that represents #teamyoutube and #teamtiktok. There are only 100 pairs available for purchase now at fredsegal.com

Social Gloves, LiveXLive and Cybertino will make history with the first-ever pay-per-view (PPV) event that will offer an NFT with every PPV livestream purchase!

"It's going down at Social Gloves on June 12, and I'm excited to be a part of it. It's great to see all these YouTubers and TikTokers putting in the hard work to prepare for these fights," said Lil Baby. "We are bringing big energy to Social Gloves. I'm looking forward to this day, and I'm sure fans won't be disappointed."

Social Gloves will face off the world's biggest social media stars from YouTube against the icons of TikTok, including the highly-anticipated main event featuring Austin McBroom (The ACE Family founder) and teen idol Bryce Hall with additional tough matchups from AnEsonGib , DDG , Deji , FaZe Jarvis , Michael Le , Nate Wyatt , Ryland Storms , Tanner Fox , Tayler Holder and Vinnie Hacker . The star-studded event will feature celebrity appearances and musical entertainment from major names in hip-hop, Latin, pop and country music.

Taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the historic live PPV event will be produced and distributed by LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. Tickets for in-person seats at Hard Rock Stadium are on sale now to the general public at Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.com . LiveXLive early bird PPV livestream packages are on sale now at socialgloves.livexlive.com .

Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms is executive produced by social media visionary and elite Hollywood playmaker Paul Cazers and is the first in a series of major upcoming Social Gloves events planned in partnership with LiveXLive. Cazers is the mastermind behind the Logan Paul vs. KSI 1 fight, putting the digital entertainment leader at the forefront of the social media boxing craze disrupting the sport today. Paul vs. KSI, which sold out Manchester Arena in England, still holds the record for the most purchased pay-per-view broadcast for any non-professional boxing match of all time.

"Social Gloves is a pioneering pop-culture event bringing together sports, music, fashion, NFT's and culture. Fans will experience entertainment like never before both in-person at the stadium that hosted six Super Bowls and via the PPV livestream. Social Gloves is the perfect example of the LiveXLive flywheel in action - listen, watch, engage, attend and transact, said Rob Ellin, CEO and Chairman, LiveXLive. "We are thrilled with the caliber of the music and creator talent, the incredible global reach of the social influencers and the many many surprises we have planned for our audiences across all platforms"

"Just when you thought Social Gloves couldn't get any bigger, we're bringing Migos and Lil Baby, the hottest hip-hop names in the game today, on stage for explosive performances," said executive producer Paul Cazers. "Fans have already been going crazy for the fighter fan club presale tickets, and we expect the buzz to continue to grow leading up to fight night. Social Gloves is truly going to revolutionize how music, social influencers and sports interact, and we are just getting started."

While on Hard Rock Stadium property, masks are required for all guests (age 2 and up) at all times, other than when actively eating or drinking, Guests must follow all stadium policies, including health and safety policies, and posted instructions while in the stadium and on stadium grounds.

For more information about #SocialGloves, sign up for email updates here: socialgloves.livexlive.com. You can also visit the official event platforms on YouTube , Instagram and Twitter .

