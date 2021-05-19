Black Hills Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $65.07 per share and the market cap of $4.1 billion, Black Hills stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Black Hills is shown in the chart below.

Because Black Hills is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 7.96% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Black Hills has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The overall financial strength of Black Hills is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Black Hills is poor. This is the debt and cash of Black Hills over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Black Hills has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.8 billion and earnings of $3.68 a share. Its operating margin is 23.05%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Black Hills at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Black Hills over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Black Hills is -3.8%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2.2%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Black Hills's ROIC is 4.85 while its WACC came in at 3.92. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Black Hills is shown below:

In conclusion, Black Hills (NYSE:BKH, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 72% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about Black Hills stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

