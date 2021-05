Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Western Digital Corp, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells Netflix Inc, Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Verition Fund Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Western Digital Corp, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Microchip Technology Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Netflix Inc, Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verition Fund Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Verition Fund Management LLC owns 1265 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 220,281 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 220,000 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Boeing Co (BA) - 1,724,900 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Boeing Co (BA) - 1,700,841 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,400,726 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 846,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 167,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 253,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 99,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 224,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 211,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 99.81%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 499,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 5399.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 509,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 5157.61%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $582.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 326.83%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 263,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 734.64%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 133,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 295.57%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 835,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 66.55%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $123.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. Verition Fund Management LLC still held 1,103,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 98.87%. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Verition Fund Management LLC still held 14,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 98.64%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $240.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Verition Fund Management LLC still held 5,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 99.53%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Verition Fund Management LLC still held 2,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.74%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2245.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Verition Fund Management LLC still held 22,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 33.1%. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $241.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Verition Fund Management LLC still held 301,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.