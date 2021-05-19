HMI Capital, LLC Buys Ncino Inc, Facebook Inc, New Relic Inc, Sells Etsy Inc, Autodesk Inc

- New Purchases: NCNO,
- Added Positions: FB, NEWR, BABA, DT, MA, SAIL, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG,
- Sold Out: ETSY, ADSK,
For the details of HMI Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hmi+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HMI Capital, LLC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,165,125 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.06%
- New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 5,259,021 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.84%
- Ares Management Corp (ARES) - 5,740,710 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 6,487,320 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 5,922,172 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28%
HMI Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 2,386,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
HMI Capital, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 70.06%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $308.204000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 1,165,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
HMI Capital, LLC added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.368800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 5,259,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
HMI Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
HMI Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of HMI Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. HMI Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HMI Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HMI Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HMI Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment