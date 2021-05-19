HMI Capital, LLC Buys Ncino Inc, Facebook Inc, New Relic Inc, Sells Etsy Inc, Autodesk Inc

New Purchases: NCNO,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company HMI Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Ncino Inc, Facebook Inc, New Relic Inc, sells Etsy Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HMI Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HMI Capital, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,165,125 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.06% New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 5,259,021 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.84% Ares Management Corp (ARES) - 5,740,710 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 6,487,320 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 5,922,172 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28%

HMI Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 2,386,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMI Capital, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 70.06%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $308.204000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 1,165,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMI Capital, LLC added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.368800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 5,259,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMI Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

HMI Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.