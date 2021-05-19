Bowen Hanes & Co Inc Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: NDSN, MET, JCI, JCI, GRMN, GRMN, CODI, XOM, ABBV, CTVA,
- Added Positions: TDY, HON, TXN, DE, HD, SCHW, MSFT, AAPL, TMO, JPM, DD, SPGI, MKC, UNP, AVY, CSCO, GLW, JNJ, DIS, ZTS, CP, TTEK, BX, PG, V, ADP, AMZN, CHD, COST, EMR, LMT, ADBE, BHP, NVDA, GOOG, SONY, STT, INTU, TKR, VRT, PYPL, WMT, ERIC, UPS, CLX, VRTX, NEP, SEDG, SUN, DOCU, EPD, MMM, AXP, CNI, NSRGY, VZ, XYL, CL, MA, EQIX, NEE, MDT, MDT, PFE, HASI, IFF, KMB, PH, WM, TFC, CAT, FDX, AWK, BEPC, ABB, KO, CCI, EFX, MCD, NEM, WPM, T, APD, BNS, BDX, CVX, DUK, MFC, MMC, NSC, RHHBY, ROK, RY, VMC, LAND, ABT, A, ARE, ADI, BMY, COF, CMI, EL, FNB, GE, GOOGL, LHX, HBAN, IBM, INTC, MDLZ, LOW, MRK, NVS, ORCL, SNA, TSM, UL, RTX, IR, DOW, BIPC, DLR, LEG,
- Reduced Positions: AKAM, FMC, PEP, IP, GSK,
- Sold Out: ROP, CRWD, TDOC, CGEN,
These are the top 5 holdings of BOWEN HANES & CO INC
- Deere & Co (DE) - 447,664 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.40%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,331,142 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.33%
- Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 392,944 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.50%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 824,492 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.53%
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 712,012 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.17%
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $198.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 364,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $63.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 790,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $62.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 561,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $138.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 96.50%. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $403.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 392,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 97.17%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $218.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 712,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 95.53%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $179.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 824,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 81.40%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $355.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 447,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 100.19%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $309.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 490,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 102.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,240,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: Compugen Ltd (CGEN)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Compugen Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $11.12.
