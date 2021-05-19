Logo
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Bowen Hanes & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Deere, The Home Depot Inc, sells Roper Technologies Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, FMC Corp, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOWEN HANES & CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bowen+hanes+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOWEN HANES & CO INC
  1. Deere & Co (DE) - 447,664 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.40%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,331,142 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.33%
  3. Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 392,944 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.50%
  4. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 824,492 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.53%
  5. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 712,012 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.17%
New Purchase: Nordson Corp (NDSN)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $198.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 364,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $63.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 790,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $62.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 561,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $138.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 96.50%. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $403.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 392,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 97.17%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $218.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 712,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 95.53%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $179.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 824,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 81.40%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $355.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 447,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 100.19%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $309.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 490,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 102.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,240,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: Compugen Ltd (CGEN)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Compugen Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $11.12.



