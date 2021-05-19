Westover Capital Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Por

- New Purchases: FLRN, VTIP, GD, VSS, PCRX, BWA, HUN, HOLX, TPL, DKNG, LOVE, HSBC, APAM, ALL, KNX, VBR, DOV, TENB, ZTS, ORCL, ETN, LUV, VFC, KOMP, BRK.B, BMO,
- Added Positions: VEA, CWEN, CVS, MRK, MBB, VWO, TOT, EOG, MAS, SPIP, AMAT, DHI, TSLA, MUB, PFF, MSFT, PJT, TFC, GLD, SPTL, ABC, UFPI, SNPS, T, TSN, TFI, SPTM, CSCO, DUK, ERIC, MPW, SWKS, SHM, MKSI, VIG, SCHD, PNC, AZN, VTI, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: UNH, SPTS, SPIB, SPSB, SPDW, CMCSA, FIVN, DG, TMO, DIS, WMT, AAPL, PAYC, ICLR, PEP, PG, NOW, WM, AVGO, DOCU, GOOGL, MPWR, UPS, MCHP, CDW, V, EPAM, MEDP, ADBE, FB, NFLX, ASML, EGP, BMY, APD, ABT, PFE, MKTX, MMC, JPM, HD, TWTR, COST, SPLG, MTUM, AMGN, ADSK, ABBV, CL, NDAQ, EPD, EXC, MA, FDX, INTC, CRM, PLD, LLY, CVX, BA, AIZ, JNJ, TSCO, LOW, AMD, MDT,
- Sold Out: D, VGIT, LMT, SNY, PCTY, MRVL, RSG, SJM, AJG, NOC, SPSC, EFAV,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,470 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,979 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,213 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 223,864 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 261,873 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $30.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 261,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 82,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 12,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 140,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 60.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.853100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 107,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 45.72%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $88.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 46,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 87.80%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 26,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Masco Corp (MAS)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Masco Corp by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.Sold Out: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $167.08 and $213.49, with an estimated average price of $190.85.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.
