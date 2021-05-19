Logo
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Por

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Westover Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, General Dynamics Corp, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Dominion Energy Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westover Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Westover Capital Advisors, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westover Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westover+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Westover Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,470 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,979 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,213 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  4. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 223,864 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 261,873 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $30.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 261,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 82,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 12,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 140,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 60.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.853100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 107,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 45.72%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $88.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 46,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 87.80%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 26,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Masco Corp (MAS)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Masco Corp by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Sold Out: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $167.08 and $213.49, with an estimated average price of $190.85.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Westover Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Westover Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Westover Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Westover Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Westover Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
