Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, W.W. Grainger Inc, Sells Omega Flex Inc, Wells Fargo, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Principle Wealth Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, W.W. Grainger Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Omega Flex Inc, Wells Fargo, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Principle Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Principle Wealth Partners LLC owns 277 stocks with a total value of $844 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Principle Wealth Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/principle+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Principle Wealth Partners LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 334,668 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  2. Omega Flex Inc (OFLX) - 306,145 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.62%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 373,589 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 177,292 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 302,704 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $140.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $216.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.837000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 70.38%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $240.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 111,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 55,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 237.38%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $448.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.427000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 56.56%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.436000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: PJT Partners Inc (PJT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in PJT Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $66.23 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $72.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Principle Wealth Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Principle Wealth Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Principle Wealth Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Principle Wealth Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Principle Wealth Partners LLC keeps buying
