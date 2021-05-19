Independent Family Office, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: NEAR, SBUX, XOM, EWA, ITA,
- Added Positions: IWN, GOOG, FLOT, GLD, IAU, IWD, PHYS, BA, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, SDY, VIG, BRK.B, SHY, GDX, AAPL, TMUS, IWR, WOOD, PEP, JPM, JNJ,
- Sold Out: AEM, HYD, GOOGL, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Independent Family Office, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 316,760 shares, 49.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- Kaspien Holdings Inc (KSPN) - 718,114 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 744,179 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 71,979 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 45,989 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.41%
Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $109.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)
Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34. The stock is now traded at around $103.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 666.10%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2283.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.
