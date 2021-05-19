Independent Family Office, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: NEAR, SBUX, XOM, EWA, ITA,

NEAR, SBUX, XOM, EWA, ITA, Added Positions: IWN, GOOG, FLOT, GLD, IAU, IWD, PHYS, BA, QQQ,

IWN, GOOG, FLOT, GLD, IAU, IWD, PHYS, BA, QQQ, Reduced Positions: IWM, SDY, VIG, BRK.B, SHY, GDX, AAPL, TMUS, IWR, WOOD, PEP, JPM, JNJ,

IWM, SDY, VIG, BRK.B, SHY, GDX, AAPL, TMUS, IWR, WOOD, PEP, JPM, JNJ, Sold Out: AEM, HYD, GOOGL, GE,

Investment company Independent Family Office, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Starbucks Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MSCI Australia ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Independent Family Office, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 316,760 shares, 49.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Kaspien Holdings Inc (KSPN) - 718,114 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 744,179 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 71,979 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 45,989 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.41%

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $109.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34. The stock is now traded at around $103.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 666.10%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2283.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.

Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.