Independent Family Office, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Independent Family Office, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Starbucks Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MSCI Australia ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Independent Family Office, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Independent Family Office, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+family+office%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Independent Family Office, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 316,760 shares, 49.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  2. Kaspien Holdings Inc (KSPN) - 718,114 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 744,179 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 71,979 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 45,989 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.41%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $109.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34. The stock is now traded at around $103.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 666.10%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2283.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Independent Family Office, LLC. Also check out:

1. Independent Family Office, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Independent Family Office, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Independent Family Office, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Independent Family Office, LLC keeps buying
