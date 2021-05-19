Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, PowerShares Q

- New Purchases: IUSB, EFV, ESGE, MTUM, FALN, BKNG, ISRG, SHM, MMIN, EBC, LMND, PINS, BMY, ZG, GIS, Z, PGR, EXR, HBI, JNPR, ETSY, COG, WMB, IEMG, WHR, ARKG, SCHB, COUP, PNW, BIDU, ARKW, LBRDK, DKNG, CRSP, ZBRA, MDB, ZS, SI, DDOG, PRLB, AZN, ETN, EA, GRMN, ODFL, OMC, TTWO, TER, ULTA, IOVA, FTNT, YNDX, ENPH, IAU, VIG, SNOW, DGRO, EELV, DDD, NXPI, APD, BLDP, VIAC, EXAS, GPS, IPG, VNO, TWST, RH, QRVO, PSTG, GRWG, SOL, NNDM, BTU, VBLT, XTLB, MYSZ, MOTS,
- Added Positions: IVV, LQD, AMAT, IJR, AMZN, AAPL, INTC, CSCO, MU, IXN, JNJ, AMGN, GOOGL, SBUX, PEP, QCOM, CVX, MELI, PYPL, AVGO, IBM, VZ, GOVT, KO, NFLX, AMD, TSLA, CMCSA, MRK, HYG, WBA, ARKK, EFG, LLY, DIS, SQ, BAC, LOW, TMUS, ABBV, BA, TXN, BLK, NEE, JPM, UPS, GOOG, NIO, EFA, LRCX, MGM, MET, PNC, TRV, WMT, TWLO, ROKU, DOCU, EEM, BEN, LUV, WYNN, BABA, NTLA, SPOT, T, LUMN, ED, KR, NEM, NKE, ORCL, SRE, SHOP, DOW, FVRR, IWM, ATVI, C, MCHP, PPL, SWKS, NLOK, TSM, MA, TEL, V, PM, NOW, NVTA, TTD, UBER, CRWD, AMCR, PLTR, QLD, RSP, SCHO, XLK, XSLV, AXP, CVS, COST, CMI, EW, GE, MDT, PSA, SIRI, NAC, PLAN, BYND, PTON, CWB, IWD, MCHI, MDY, SCHF, SPLV, TIP, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, SHYG, DIA, ESGU, SPY, HON, USMV, MSFT, FB, INTU, MCD, MUNI, NVDA, IHI, VOO, VRTX, ZM, SPYG, CAT, LULU, MBB, GILD, PFE, MMM, IGSB, GS, HD, AGG, IEF, VLUE, BK, XOM, IRM, PLUG, TDOC, ALL, SO, GLD, TLT, NOC, GM, KMI, OKTA, LMT, CRM, RACE, MUB, NEAR, ABT, BRK.B, EXPE, FDX, HPQ, MS, STX, UNP, UNH, WFC, SPCE, MRNA, AOA, AOM, QUAL, SCHR, SCHX, SHY, SPHD, SUB, VUG, ASML, MO, SCHW, HBAN, NWBI, OKE, PBCT, TJX, TGT, TMO, RTX, WM, EFT, ETV, NET, AOK, BNDX, BSV, EMB, FLOT, FMB, GSY, ITOT, IUSG, IWF, JNK, LMBS, SCHG, SPSB, VCSH, VGSH, VTEB,
- Sold Out: SPLG, SPIB, FTEC, JD, MRVL, RODM, SIZE, FISV, SPTL, USHY, SJNK, EBAY, EFAV, SPAB, WORK, FTSM, CTXS, VMBS, SITM, CAG, TEAM, VCLT, PH, SBAC, TSCO, USB, PEY, SCHV, VEEV, PRU, MGK, IWP, HYLS, EVGN, LXRX,
For the details of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steel+peak+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 698,147 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97%
- Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 303,847 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,433 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.34%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,871 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1473.19%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,102,128 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 396,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 244,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 275,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 36,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 170,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2210.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1473.19%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $408.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 102,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 721.81%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 168,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 643.33%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 97,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2153.28%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 95,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 91.62%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 223,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 60.66%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 344,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
