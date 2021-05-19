Logo
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, PowerShares Q

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owns 367 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steel+peak+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 698,147 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97%
  2. Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 303,847 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,433 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.34%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,871 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1473.19%
  5. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,102,128 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 396,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 244,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 275,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 36,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 170,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2210.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1473.19%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $408.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 102,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 721.81%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 168,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 643.33%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 97,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2153.28%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 95,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 91.62%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 223,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 60.66%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 344,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
