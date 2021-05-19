INCA Investments LLC Buys Banco Santander Chile, BanColombia SA, Sells Ternium SA, Copa Holdings SA, Credicorp

For the details of INCA Investments LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inca+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INCA Investments LLC
- Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) - 2,995,167 shares, 30.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.67%
- Credicorp Ltd (BAP) - 342,000 shares, 19.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.04%
- Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 6,185,000 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.87%
- Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 2,074,500 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.35%
- Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 5,097,862 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
INCA Investments LLC added to a holding in Banco Santander Chile by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 2,995,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BanColombia SA (CIB)
INCA Investments LLC added to a holding in BanColombia SA by 61.08%. The purchase prices were between $31.96 and $40.26, with an estimated average price of $35.55. The stock is now traded at around $30.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 415,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ternium SA (TX)
INCA Investments LLC sold out a holding in Ternium SA. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $32.15.
