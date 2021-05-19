B&I Capital AG Buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Safehold Inc, UMH Properties Inc, Sells Life Storage Inc, Equity Residential

New Purchases: AIRC, SAFE, UMH,

AIRC, SAFE, UMH, Added Positions: EQIX, SBAC, FCPT, DEA, VICI, ARE,

EQIX, SBAC, FCPT, DEA, VICI, ARE, Reduced Positions: EQR, CCI, EPRT, AMH, HPP, NSA, ACC, AAT, COLD, O, SUI, HTA, GTY, AVB, CUBE,

EQR, CCI, EPRT, AMH, HPP, NSA, ACC, AAT, COLD, O, SUI, HTA, GTY, AVB, CUBE, Sold Out: LSI,

Investment company B&I Capital AG Current Portfolio ) buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Safehold Inc, UMH Properties Inc, sells Life Storage Inc, Equity Residential during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B&I Capital AG. As of 2021Q1, B&I Capital AG owns 29 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of B&I Capital AG's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b%26i+capital+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 47,448 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92% SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 114,200 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 120,505 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.74% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 170,551 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 88,037 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 289,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Safehold Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.62 and $84.45, with an estimated average price of $75.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 170,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 357,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&I Capital AG sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.