Paradiem, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, Apple Inc, Jabil Inc, Sells Baozun Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Paradiem, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Apple Inc, Jabil Inc, Atkore Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, sells Baozun Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Fortinet Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradiem, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Paradiem, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paradiem, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradiem%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Paradiem, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 61,228 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Frank's International NV (FI) - 2,246,814 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,577 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 117,128 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.7%
  5. Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 64,561 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $159.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 61,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $123.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 54,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 50,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $76.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 26,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 29,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $96.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 17,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 70.91%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $53.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 91,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 60.80%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 21,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 63.73%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 167,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc by 81.28%. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $125.19, with an estimated average price of $102.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 38,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 45.89%. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $231.369900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $211.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $42.88.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Paradiem, LLC. Also check out:

1. Paradiem, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Paradiem, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paradiem, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paradiem, LLC keeps buying
