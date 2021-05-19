Paradiem, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, Apple Inc, Jabil Inc, Sells Baozun Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

New Purchases: JPM, AAPL, JBL, ATKR, LPX, FND, CSCO, QRVO, GNRC, CAMT, NVMI, AUDC, WILC, RADA, MGIC, SPNS, NICE, FVRR, CVX,

Investment company Paradiem, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, Apple Inc, Jabil Inc, Atkore Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, sells Baozun Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Fortinet Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradiem, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Paradiem, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 61,228 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Frank's International NV (FI) - 2,246,814 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,577 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. New Position PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 117,128 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.7% Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 64,561 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $159.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 61,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $123.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 54,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 50,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $76.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 26,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 29,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $96.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 17,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 70.91%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $53.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 91,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 60.80%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 21,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 63.73%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 167,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc by 81.28%. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $125.19, with an estimated average price of $102.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 38,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 45.89%. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $231.369900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $211.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $42.88.

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.