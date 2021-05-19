Logo
Samsara BioCapital, LLC Buys Instil Bio Inc, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, Cogent Biosciences Inc, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Samsara BioCapital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Instil Bio Inc, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, Immunocore Holdings PLC, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, Cogent Biosciences Inc, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Geron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samsara BioCapital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Samsara BioCapital, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Samsara BioCapital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/samsara+biocapital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Samsara BioCapital, LLC
  1. Nkarta Inc (NKTX) - 2,034,703 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio.
  2. Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY) - 3,168,388 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio.
  3. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX) - 1,565,529 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36%
  4. Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 1,554,025 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) - 1,675,579 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Instil Bio Inc (TIL)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.019600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.3%. The holding were 1,554,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Immunocore Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $56.34, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC added to a holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc by 58.71%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $27.93. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 640,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC added to a holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 549,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC sold out a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63.

Sold Out: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC sold out a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $12.39.

Sold Out: Geron Corp (GERN)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC sold out a holding in Geron Corp. The sale prices were between $1.52 and $2.1, with an estimated average price of $1.79.

Sold Out: HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC sold out a holding in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $10.64 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.06.

Sold Out: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54.

Sold Out: Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC sold out a holding in Kadmon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.58 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $4.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Samsara BioCapital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Samsara BioCapital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Samsara BioCapital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Samsara BioCapital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Samsara BioCapital, LLC keeps buying
