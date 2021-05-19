Hutner Capital Management Inc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells British American Tobacco PLC

New Purchases: VZ, ORLY, PML,

VZ, ORLY, PML, Added Positions: ABBV, AMT, ENB, MO, PM, FNV, JNJ, PEP, UPS, BRK.B, EXPD, ABT, HSY, O, YUM,

ABBV, AMT, ENB, MO, PM, FNV, JNJ, PEP, UPS, BRK.B, EXPD, ABT, HSY, O, YUM, Reduced Positions: MCD, QSR, NSC, UL, KO, BTI, KMI, KHC, NVS, MDLZ,

Investment company Hutner Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, American Tower Corp, PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II, sells British American Tobacco PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hutner Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Hutner Capital Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hutner+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 55 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 34,140 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 50,980 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 60,947 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 56,514 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%

Hutner Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 25,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hutner Capital Management Inc initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $537.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hutner Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 44.13%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.