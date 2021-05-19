Logo
Wealth Alliance Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Alliance (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Alliance. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Alliance owns 373 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Alliance's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+alliance/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Alliance
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,009 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,023 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40%
  3. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 90,205 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,103 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.71%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,428 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Wealth Alliance initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

Wealth Alliance initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Wealth Alliance initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Wealth Alliance initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Wealth Alliance initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Wealth Alliance initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $355.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Wealth Alliance added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 92.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $92.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 49,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Wealth Alliance added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 94.72%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 73,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Wealth Alliance added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.26%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Wealth Alliance added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 79.73%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.020500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Wealth Alliance added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 94.35%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $103.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Wealth Alliance added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 51.75%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Alliance. Also check out:

1. Wealth Alliance's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealth Alliance's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealth Alliance's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealth Alliance keeps buying
