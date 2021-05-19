Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys PureCycle Technologies Inc, Yatsen Holding, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Sells Enphase Energy Inc, Chegg Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc

- New Purchases: PCT, OPEN, ZH, RAAS,
- Added Positions: YSG, ESTC, AMD, EVBG, LSCC, PDD, DAO, CD, LULU,
- Reduced Positions: ENPH, CHGG, PAGS, NOVA, VNET, FUTU, OSPN, EGHT, COE,
- Sold Out: IPV, RPAY, ZM, YQ, COUP, IH, SMMC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sylebra Capital Ltd
- Elastic NV (ESTC) - 5,048,948 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 9,771,293 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.34%
- PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) - 17,182,391 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- 8x8 Inc (EGHT) - 12,753,228 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 4,258,210 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%
Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.12%. The holding were 17,182,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,376,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zhihu Inc (ZH)
Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (RAAS)
Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.898000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 83,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 510.42%. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 4,641,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $123.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 258,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: InterPrivate Acquisition Corp (IPV)
Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.56 and $20, with an estimated average price of $16.2.Sold Out: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.Sold Out: 17 Education & Technology Group Inc (YQ)
Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $13.14.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.Sold Out: iHuman Inc (IH)
Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in iHuman Inc. The sale prices were between $11.11 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $17.71.
