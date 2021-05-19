Logo
Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys PureCycle Technologies Inc, Yatsen Holding, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Sells Enphase Energy Inc, Chegg Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sylebra Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys PureCycle Technologies Inc, Yatsen Holding, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Zhihu Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, sells Enphase Energy Inc, Chegg Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Sylebra Capital Ltd owns 23 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sylebra Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sylebra+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sylebra Capital Ltd
  1. Elastic NV (ESTC) - 5,048,948 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
  2. PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 9,771,293 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.34%
  3. PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) - 17,182,391 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. 8x8 Inc (EGHT) - 12,753,228 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%
  5. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 4,258,210 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%
New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.12%. The holding were 17,182,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,376,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zhihu Inc (ZH)

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (RAAS)

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.898000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 83,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 510.42%. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 4,641,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $123.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 258,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: InterPrivate Acquisition Corp (IPV)

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.56 and $20, with an estimated average price of $16.2.

Sold Out: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Sold Out: 17 Education & Technology Group Inc (YQ)

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $13.14.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Sold Out: iHuman Inc (IH)

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in iHuman Inc. The sale prices were between $11.11 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $17.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sylebra Capital Ltd. Also check out:

1. Sylebra Capital Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sylebra Capital Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sylebra Capital Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sylebra Capital Ltd keeps buying
