Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys PureCycle Technologies Inc, Yatsen Holding, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Sells Enphase Energy Inc, Chegg Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc

New Purchases: PCT, OPEN, ZH, RAAS,

PCT, OPEN, ZH, RAAS, Added Positions: YSG, ESTC, AMD, EVBG, LSCC, PDD, DAO, CD, LULU,

YSG, ESTC, AMD, EVBG, LSCC, PDD, DAO, CD, LULU, Reduced Positions: ENPH, CHGG, PAGS, NOVA, VNET, FUTU, OSPN, EGHT, COE,

ENPH, CHGG, PAGS, NOVA, VNET, FUTU, OSPN, EGHT, COE, Sold Out: IPV, RPAY, ZM, YQ, COUP, IH, SMMC,

Investment company Sylebra Capital Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys PureCycle Technologies Inc, Yatsen Holding, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Zhihu Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, sells Enphase Energy Inc, Chegg Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Sylebra Capital Ltd owns 23 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Elastic NV (ESTC) - 5,048,948 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 9,771,293 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.34% PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) - 17,182,391 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. New Position 8x8 Inc (EGHT) - 12,753,228 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 4,258,210 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.12%. The holding were 17,182,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,376,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.898000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 83,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 510.42%. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 4,641,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $123.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 258,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.56 and $20, with an estimated average price of $16.2.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $13.14.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in iHuman Inc. The sale prices were between $11.11 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $17.71.