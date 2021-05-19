Logo
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Apple Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells Apple Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, AZZ Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC owns 479 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+pointe+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 259,339 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 281,928 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.88%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 131,882 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.73%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 169,852 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.08%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 392,286 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.91%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1493.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $71.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 88,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 151,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 244.08%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $308.204000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 169,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 133.39%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $210.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 128,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $93.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 447,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 73.49%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 65,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 274.01%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 345,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 111.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 315,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.11 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $38.96.

Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48.

Sold Out: AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AZZ Inc. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $50.6.

Sold Out: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Sold Out: Seaboard Corp (SEB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seaboard Corp. The sale prices were between $3110.06 and $3859.73, with an estimated average price of $3349.72.

Sold Out: Mercer International Inc (MERC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mercer International Inc. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC keeps buying
