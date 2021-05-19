Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Apple Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: TPL, MOAT, AOM, IEI, CEF, BIP, SHV, VTWO, VCSH, CINF, ABTX, BILI, ADP, CHPT, A, SLV, VPL, VONV, APTV, PSX, CDW, TBK, SNAP, BIPC, BNL, BLOK, CGW, VLUE, IMTM, ITB, LQD, SLYV, PAYX, MS, OXY, D, INGR, MU, PH, CTSH, CNI, STT, CHRW, GPN, BIIB, SYY, AMP, CB, GIS, SCZ, FDL, EMR, ECL, DBEF, MBB, CAG, SJM, LUMN, VFH, NLY, XPH, WK, VAR, HTGC, LBTYK, ENSG, BLNK, NXPI, SPWR, PENN, GABC, ETSY, FTV, PPL, HLNE, ADT, NKLA, GWW, LAZR, EVFM,

FB, VTI, VO, ITOT, VONG, SCHP, ICLN, GUNR, STIP, VEA, IVV, IAU, VTV, GII, GLD, IWO, VIG, HYD, MUB, BND, VB, BIL, VWO, IWM, SHYG, VXF, JD, IEMG, IEFA, SPY, IWD, SCHA, VOO, VXUS, EFG, IJR, SCHE, SHY, VBK, VUG, EEM, IVW, QQQ, MDT, TXN, SLYG, VOT, DG, PHYS, EFV, SPEM, USMV, ACN, ADBE, DEO, GD, MCHP, SSB, CRM, TGT, UNH, WPC, MDYG, SCHF, VWOB, VYM, ABT, AMT, ANSS, BDX, FIS, COP, CCI, DTE, DD, DUK, ENB, EPD, EQIX, MMC, SPGI, NSC, NVO, ROST, SHW, SONY, SBUX, USB, UL, VZ, MA, PM, ABBV, ZTS, CTVA, FSKR, BSV, DTH, DVY, FDN, FV, IHF, IUSV, IVE, IWS, SCHD, SCHV, SCHZ, TIP, VBR, VNQ, VNQI, VT, XLU, ATVI, MO, ADSK, TFC, GOLD, CERN, KO, CMCSA, NNN, DLTR, FITB, FISV, HPQ, TT, INTU, KMB, LOW, MGM, MAS, MPWR, ES, PNC, PPG, PXD, PGR, PSEC, QCOM, O, STX, SRE, TRV, SYK, TFX, VRTX, VOD, WMB, TDG, AVGO, CHTR, KKR, GM, PSLV, ZG, COOP, ICLR, KODK, TWTR, Z, VYNE, YETI, PINS, ACWX, DEM, DON, EFA, EMLC, ESGE, FXH, IBB, IJT, IOO, IWN, MDY, RYT, SPDW, SPLG, VGT, VOE, XLP, Reduced Positions: AAPL, CRWD, JPST, SUB, BRK.B, MSFT, PTY, GOOG, IJH, T, TSLA, IWF, ISRG, PEP, PYPL, AMZN, SCHW, UPS, GOOGL, PG, BAC, VNLA, LMT, DIS, CVX, SWKS, COST, HD, IBM, LRCX, MRK, NVS, SHOP, IWR, RWO, SCHG, SDY, BMY, ETR, XOM, NFLX, VTR, WFC, PCN, GBIL, MINT, SCHB, AXP, AMGN, CI, EW, NEE, F, INTC, JPM, PKI, UNP, ZM, AGG, BHC, BA, CSX, CVS, CAT, CSCO, C, ED, DHR, LLY, GE, HON, IMH, JNJ, ORLY, ORCL, PFE, SO, LUV, TJX, TSM, TMO, TREX, WMT, XEL, ETG, DAL, MELI, BABA, LW, MRNA, BNDX, CMF, HYMB, IJS, IUSG, RSP, SHM, SPMD, XLV, MMM, AES, AMD, AEP, AMAT, OZK, CLX, DRI, DE, DLR, EIX, EXC, FFIN, GILD, LAMR, MGA, MCD, VTRS, NVDA, NOC, BKNG, PEG, TDY, TRI, TD, TSCO, RTX, CMPR, WBA, ANTM, WCC, YUM, DHY, AFB, HBI, AIMC, RPAI, NOW, ONTX, HLT, AAL, VRNS, SQ, MEDP, YUMC, NIO, ALC, CARR, OTIS, BIV, BOND, CBND, DES, EEMV, EFAV, ESGD, FNDE, IWP, IXUS, PEY, QQEW, SDOG, SPTM, SPYG, TOTL, VGK, VGSH, VHT, VV, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLY,

Investment company Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells Apple Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, AZZ Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC owns 479 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 259,339 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 281,928 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.88% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 131,882 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.73% Facebook Inc (FB) - 169,852 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 392,286 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.91%

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1493.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $71.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 88,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 151,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 244.08%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $308.204000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 169,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 133.39%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $210.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 128,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $93.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 447,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 73.49%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 65,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 274.01%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 345,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 111.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 315,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.11 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $38.96.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AZZ Inc. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $50.6.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seaboard Corp. The sale prices were between $3110.06 and $3859.73, with an estimated average price of $3349.72.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mercer International Inc. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.33.