First Foundation Advisors Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Linde PLC, Intel Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: LUMN, RBLX, ALNY, IONS, LMACU, AB, VRSN, VBK, STOR, SAND, PGR, ARDC, CME, FLGT, NOC, WPC, ALK, TREB, AXON, BUI, CARR, TBT, PINS, ZROZ, OACB, NOV, VAC, MAR, LAZR, ETSY, KAHC.U, KVSA, DGRO, IWY, TLT, FTEC, GSBD, CLRB,
- Added Positions: COST, LIN, INTC, DHR, MA, ENB, LOW, TSLA, UBER, UNH, V, SCHX, SPY, MO, ANTM, FIS, IJR, ABC, CVS, IQV, TSM, BKNG, IVV, MRK, NFLX, SONY, GLD, BLL, FISV, EEM, LYFT, MINT, REGN, VNQ, ADBE, CLNC, IWD, IWF, IEFA, EL, LBTYA, OCSL, PYPL, REXR, SCHG, AVGO, CTAS, CSCO, CRWD, EW, FTNT, GSIE, GEM, HEI.A, IDXX, INTU, ISRG, QQQ, IEMG, JNJ, KEYS, LBRDK, LULU, MKTX, NXRT, PCG, O, SPGI, NOW, STAG, SYY, VTI, VEEV, WD, WM, AGGY, WDAY, ZM, ATVI, AAL, AMT, NLY, TEAM, ADSK, BK, BAC, DE, DXCM, DOCU, FRC, FVRR, GE, HD, HUBS, ILMN, BAB, IWM, LLY, LKQ, MTCH, PAYC, PDI, ROK, SHW, SHOP, SHC, GII, TGT, TWLO, WIX, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, DIS, AMGN, CMCSA, BLK, JPST, SCHW, HON, CMF, PSTH, NVDA, SBUX, IAU, GOOG, TOTL, PM, QCOM, UPS, BRK.A, AGG, JPM, PCI, OPP, BE, BTI, NVS, VCIT, BABA, AON, BBN, BAM, DBL, XOM, BOND, PG, TSI, VIOO, VO, VMBS, GOOGL, BHK, BTZ, BMY, CNI, DD, EVV, EPD, GS, LQD, LVS, MLM, NBB, TMO, WMT, MMM, ALGN, AMLP, T, BFZ, FRA, BLW, BIT, BTT, MUC, MYC, MCA, BA, BF.B, CAT, CVX, LDP, CTVA, CCI, DEO, DSL, DOW, EVM, CEV, FCT, DFP, ICE, IBM, VCV, EFA, KYN, KKR, LEN.B, MMT, NBW, HYB, NKE, NAC, NXC, NKX, JPS, PFE, ROIC, SWKS, TXN, UL, VOO, VMC, ABBV, LNT, AXP, AFIN, AWK, ADI, BUD, AMAT, AWI, ADP, BAX, CDW, CHTR, CI, RQI, RNP, DLTR, EFT, EIM, ETX, ECL, EA, ET, ELS, EQR, FAST, FAF, GIS, GM, GSK, GWW, HPE, VTA, IQI, VVR, IIM, INVH, ITOT, IJH, HYG, DSI, J, AMJ, KMF, FWONA, LMT, MCK, MCHP, MDLZ, NEE, NSC, NEA, JQC, JPC, NAD, ORCL, PCAR, PAYX, PCM, PEP, ISD, PTY, PFN, PNC, PLD, PSA, RTX, RSG, RLI, RHI, RMT, XLF, XLK, SRE, LUV, STWD, SYK, SNPS, UNP, MOAT, BIV, VUG, VZ, PPR, WBA, ERC, WFC, WMB, USFR, DGRW, ZBRA,
- Sold Out: ABT, BC, WWD, AXR, UTF, SNY, UTG, MMC, OCSI, ZBH, WY, VEU, TMUS, XLV, PCYO, PBCT, OKTA, JRI, MU, KMB, IVW, IWO, RYT, GH, DG, CL, ADM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,277,804 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 55,252 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 5,892,836 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,696 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- VEREIT Inc (VER) - 1,603,186 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 784,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 109,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACU)
First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 65,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)
First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $100.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 261.71%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 49,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Linde PLC by 3432.35%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $294.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 44,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Intel Corp by 485.29%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 202,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 1095.45%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $248.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 46.63%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $554.509900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 330.95%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $98.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.Sold Out: Woodward Inc (WWD)
First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $127.12, with an estimated average price of $119.1.Sold Out: Brunswick Corp (BC)
First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64.Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.Sold Out: Amrep Corp (AXR)
First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Amrep Corp. The sale prices were between $7.46 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $8.78.Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)
First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.
