First Foundation Advisors Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Linde PLC, Intel Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Irvine, CA, based Investment company First Foundation Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Linde PLC, Intel Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Danaher Corp, sells Apple Inc, Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp, BlackRock Inc, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Foundation Advisors. As of 2021Q1, First Foundation Advisors owns 402 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+foundation+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,277,804 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 55,252 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  3. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 5,892,836 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,696 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  5. VEREIT Inc (VER) - 1,603,186 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 784,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 109,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACU)

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 65,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $100.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 261.71%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 49,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Linde PLC by 3432.35%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $294.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 44,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Intel Corp by 485.29%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 202,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 1095.45%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $248.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 46.63%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $554.509900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 330.95%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $98.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Sold Out: Woodward Inc (WWD)

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $127.12, with an estimated average price of $119.1.

Sold Out: Brunswick Corp (BC)

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.

Sold Out: Amrep Corp (AXR)

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Amrep Corp. The sale prices were between $7.46 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.



