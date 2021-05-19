First Foundation Advisors Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Linde PLC, Intel Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp

Irvine, CA, based Investment company First Foundation Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Linde PLC, Intel Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Danaher Corp, sells Apple Inc, Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp, BlackRock Inc, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Foundation Advisors. As of 2021Q1, First Foundation Advisors owns 402 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,277,804 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 55,252 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 5,892,836 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,696 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% VEREIT Inc (VER) - 1,603,186 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 784,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 109,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 65,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $100.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 261.71%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 49,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Linde PLC by 3432.35%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $294.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 44,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Intel Corp by 485.29%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 202,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 1095.45%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $248.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 46.63%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $554.509900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 330.95%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $98.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $127.12, with an estimated average price of $119.1.

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64.

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Amrep Corp. The sale prices were between $7.46 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.