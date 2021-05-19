ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, 3M Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, General Electric Co, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $458 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ars+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 599,280 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.6%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 802,973 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
  3. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 820,229 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.03%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 409,764 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.52%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,306 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 57,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $124.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 65,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.956600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $278.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 409,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 544.35%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $200.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 21,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 178.45%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 45,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 199.32%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $167.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 39,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 89,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: FirstService Corp (FSV)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FirstService Corp. The sale prices were between $133.87 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $145.68.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Sold Out: Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (OMEX)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. The sale prices were between $6.35 and $8.43, with an estimated average price of $7.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider