ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

- New Purchases: VBR, QUAL, GM, LUV, ARKK, BIIB, SUB, AMAT, EOG, VTEB, VTI, KSU, EMR, DRI, COP, HII, NAD, CHDN, SRNGU,
- Added Positions: VEU, SRLN, MMM, VCSH, SPTM, PEP, DIS, MRK, CVS, INTC, MSFT, PG, XOM, CRM, VZ, MA, JPM, GOOG, MUB, PGF, NVDA, AMZN, DUK, KMB, LLY, ET, CSX, BAC, PYPL, GLW, CVX, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, XLK, RTX, GE, AAPL, BRK.B, NFLX, HON, XLV, XLP, SHY, FB, AGG, GOOGL, WMT, ABBV, LMT, IWV, ABT, KO, HUM, UNH, SPY, AFL, HD, ETN, HDV, ITOT, USB, TMO, TSLA, PFE, MCD, BMY, JNJ, CAT, COST, NEE, ATO, T, AEP, BA, SO, IEMG,
- Sold Out: TD, WEC, QQQ, FSV, KHC, OMEX, MDT, IEI, CMCSA, BIV, CRMD,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 599,280 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.6%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 802,973 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 820,229 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.03%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 409,764 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,306 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 57,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $124.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 65,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.956600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $278.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 409,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 544.35%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $200.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 21,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 178.45%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 45,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 199.32%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $167.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 39,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 89,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: FirstService Corp (FSV)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FirstService Corp. The sale prices were between $133.87 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $145.68.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.Sold Out: Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (OMEX)
ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. The sale prices were between $6.35 and $8.43, with an estimated average price of $7.31.
