Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Visa Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: EMR, SLV, K, VBR, SDY, CRM, GBLI, XOM, TSM, ALL,

EMR, SLV, K, VBR, SDY, CRM, GBLI, XOM, TSM, ALL, Added Positions: FB, VCSH, MSFT, GOOG, BABA, AAPL, AMZN, JNJ, BRK.B, VZ, GOOGL, KMB, BAC, VUG, FSKR, DG, VEA, MCD, YUM, WMT, VTI, PEP, MU, XLU, AMD, CRWD, HASI, TMO, PFE, CVX, T,

FB, VCSH, MSFT, GOOG, BABA, AAPL, AMZN, JNJ, BRK.B, VZ, GOOGL, KMB, BAC, VUG, FSKR, DG, VEA, MCD, YUM, WMT, VTI, PEP, MU, XLU, AMD, CRWD, HASI, TMO, PFE, CVX, T, Reduced Positions: V, SPY, DIS, QQQ, NEE, COST, VOO, MGK, HQY, BA, UBER, GLD, PYPL, VYM, MA, KO, INTC, VCIT, CARR, OTIS, FNV, IVV, JPM, HD,

V, SPY, DIS, QQQ, NEE, COST, VOO, MGK, HQY, BA, UBER, GLD, PYPL, VYM, MA, KO, INTC, VCIT, CARR, OTIS, FNV, IVV, JPM, HD, Sold Out: RTX, PG, WYNN, MLHR, ZTS, O, VGT, ADP, CMPR, WFC, XLP, SHOP, EDU, NAC, VKTX, PDSB, ASRT,

Investment company Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Visa Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC. As of 2021Q1, Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amussen+hunsaker+%26+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 260,024 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 98,668 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Facebook Inc (FB) - 79,645 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,357 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 131,056 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $65.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $123.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $218.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 53.37%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $308.204000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 79,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 224.72%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 104,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 62.11%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $240.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 63,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 54.40%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2283.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 5,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 49.94%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 38,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 338.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.