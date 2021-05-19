Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Visa Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Visa Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Visa Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC. As of 2021Q1, Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amussen+hunsaker+%26+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 260,024 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 98,668 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 79,645 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.37%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,357 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 131,056 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $65.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $123.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $218.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 53.37%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $308.204000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 79,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 224.72%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 104,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 62.11%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $240.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 63,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 54.40%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2283.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 5,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 49.94%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 38,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 338.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46.

Sold Out: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC. Also check out:

1. Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider