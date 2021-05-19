Logo
TIG Advisors, LLC Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Sells Acacia Communications Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Slack Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company TIG Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Coherent Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, sells Acacia Communications Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, GrubHub Inc, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TIG Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TIG Advisors, LLC owns 370 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIG Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tig+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIG Advisors, LLC
  1. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 3,312,673 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.6%
  2. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 572,743 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 743,403 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 852.07%
  4. RealPage Inc (RP) - 1,216,319 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.61%
  5. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 737,521 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.8%
New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 572,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 3,254,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 270,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 304,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $294.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 163,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 2,386,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 852.07%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 743,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pluralsight Inc by 1623.75%. The purchase prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,914,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 2302.24%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 727,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 666.06%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $817.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 32,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,216,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 245.47%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 163,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.

Sold Out: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.31.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of TIG Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. TIG Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TIG Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TIG Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TIG Advisors, LLC keeps buying
