TIG Advisors, LLC Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Sells Acacia Communications Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Slack Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company TIG Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Coherent Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, sells Acacia Communications Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, GrubHub Inc, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TIG Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TIG Advisors, LLC owns 370 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIG Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tig+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 3,312,673 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.6% GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 572,743 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 743,403 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 852.07% RealPage Inc (RP) - 1,216,319 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.61% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 737,521 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.8%

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 572,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 3,254,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 270,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 304,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $294.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 163,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 2,386,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 852.07%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 743,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pluralsight Inc by 1623.75%. The purchase prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,914,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 2302.24%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 727,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 666.06%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $817.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 32,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,216,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 245.47%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 163,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.31.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.