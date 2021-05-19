Top-Performing Hedge Fund TCI Buys Semiconductor Stocks in 1st Quarter

I have been following Chris Hohn's TCI Fund Management closely for several years. The $34 billion firm has compounded investors' capital at about 18% per year, net of fees, since inception at the start of 2004. Last year, the fund returned 14% after adding 41% in 2019.

This investment fund stands out compared to the rest of the industry because of its willingness to make significant investments in what it believes are significantly undervalued securities.

For example, at the end of the first quarter of 2021, 60% of assets were invested in the fund's top four stocks.

TCI allocates a large percentage of its assets under management to its favorite positions and then holds for years. Along the way, the team at TCI may push for change at the companies it owns.

The hedge fund's track record and approach for finding undervalued securities are the reasons why I follow it so closely. It will only build positions in companies it believes are high-quality or where it can instigate change, which will lead to a higher share price.

TCI top investments

According to TCI's latest 13F, which covers the first three months of 2021, the firm was buying Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial) last quarter. It already owned a significant stake in the technology business heading into the quarter, but it continued to buy, boosting the holding by 43% to 20.4 million shares. It's now the third-largest holding in the portfolio with a 14% portfolio weight.

TCI also significantly increased its holding in financial services group S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI, Financial). Hohn and his team boosted this position by 150%. It is now worth just over $2 billion and has a 6% portfolio weight. Interestingly, the fund also owns Moody's Corp. ( MCO, Financial).

The position is roughly the same size, which could be interpreted as a bet on the credit rating sector as a whole rather than a specific investment in a single company, though this is just speculation.

Semiconductor holdings

Two new holdings appeared in the portfolio during the first quarter. The first of these was Lam Research Corp. ( LRCX, Financial). TCI acquired 17,300 shares in the semiconductor company during the three months to the end of March, making it a 0.03% portfolio weight. It also initiated a small position in semiconductor equipment company KLA Corp. ( KLAC, Financial). This totals just 0.02% of the overall portfolio. TCI has a history of building small positions and then steadily increasing them over time. As such, we may see the holdings increase over the next few quarters.

Both of these companies are located in the same sector, semiconductors. So, once again, this may be a sector bet rather than a bet on each individual company.

TCI may also be betting that the global semiconductor shortage could result in an increase in output, which would require a sharp increase in production equipment.

KLA is already reaping the benefits. The company reported revenue of $1.8 billion from $1.4 billion in the year-ago quarter in its first-quarter results. In addition, CEO Rick Wallace noted that the company had "seen a sharp increase in business levels in each of our major end markets, driven by secular demand trends across a broad range of semiconductor markets and application."

Lam has also reported strong results recently. The semiconductor company's earnings topped $1 billion for the first time in the first quarter of 2021.

As the manufacturing plants that make the silicon wafers used in semiconductors build out their capacity amid a global shortage in microchips, these companies may continue to see strong demand for their services and products over the next few quarters. Some analysts have even suggested the chip shortage could last until the middle of the decade.

Disclosure: The author owns no stocks mentioned.

