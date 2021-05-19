Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events





Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced the following upcoming investor events:















RBCs 2021 Capital Markets Global Consumer & Retail Conference on June 2, 2021. The Companys 30-minute presentation will begin at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time.



















Bairds 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on June 9, 2021. The Companys 30-minute presentation will begin at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time.



















Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CT / 9:00 a.m. ET. The Companys second quarter 2021 earnings news release will be issued before the market opens that morning. Supplemental materials will be available at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.













Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kurt Barton, Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer; and Mary Winn Pilkington, Senior Vice President, Investor and Public Relations, will attend the conferences. The Companys second quarter 2021 earnings call will be hosted by Hal Lawton and Kurt Barton.









Please allow extra time prior to the events to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the webcasts.









The events will be webcast live on the Companys website at %3Ci%3EIR.TractorSupply.com%3C%2Fi%3E.









A replay of the webcasts will be available at %3Ci%3EIR.TractorSupply.com%3C%2Fi%3E shortly after each of the respective events conclude.









About Tractor Supply Company









Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Companys physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 1,944 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.









Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005217/en/