"MarketWatch" Features Halberd Corporation With Prominent Pharmaceutical Companies on New Treatments for COVID-19

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) was featured in a recent MarketWatch article, "New Approaches to Covid-19 Treatment Enter the Picture," along with six other notable biotechnology companies. As stated in the article, "The Covid-19 treatment response process includes a number of different major players, including Pfizer Inc (PFE), BioNTech SE - ADR (BNTX), Moderna Inc (MRNA), AstraZeneca plc (NAZN), Novavax Inc (NVAX), Halberd Corp (OTC PINK:HALB), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)."

The article goes on to recognize Halberd for its innovative approach - using radio waves or laser emissive energy, extracorporeally, to eradicate the SARS-CoV-2 virus from bodily fluids, stating, "The company [Halberd] may be one of the few that has the capacity to offer something materially different to the established paradigm."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "We are proud to be included in this auspicious group of Covid-19 technology leaders. While we do not know whether any of the other companies mentioned in the article paid for their inclusion in it, Halberd Corporation did not. A careful analysis of the article and the relative contributions of each mentioned company reveals that what Halberd has is clearly the most unique and most susceptible to sustainable universal disease treatment, and thus useful beyond Covid-19."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, including our ongoing disease eradication accomplishments, subscribe by submitting this form.
(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:
William A. Hartman
[email protected];
[email protected]
http://www.halberdcorporation.com
Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.
Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies:

Title

Patent/ Application No.

Filing Date

Status/Document

*Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection

US 62/989981

03/16/2020

Provisional

PCT/US21/22541

03/16/2021

International PCT

*Method for Treating Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in Covid-19 Patients

US 63/007207

04/08/2020

Provisional

Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm Treatment

PCT/US21/26386

04/08/2021

International PCT

*Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus

US 63/013104

04/21/2020

Provisional

Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection Utilizing a Laser

PCT/US21/28368

04/21/2021

International PCT

*Method For The Rapid Identification Of Covid-19 Infection

US 63/049441

07/08/2020

Provisional

*Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans

US 63/080735

09/20/2020

Provisional

*Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of The Covid-19 Virus

US 63/108301

10/31/202

Provisional

*Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus

US 63/111043

11/08/2020

Provisional

*Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity And Mortality In Persons Infected By Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19 Virus)

US 63/135695

01/10/2021

Provisional

Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -
On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648096/MarketWatch-Features-Halberd-Corporation-With-Prominent-Pharmaceutical-Companies-on-New-Treatments-for-COVID-19

