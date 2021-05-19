Illinois American Water Investing over $2.7 Million in Pontiac Water System

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Illinois American Water Investing over $2.7 Million in Pontiac Water System

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



Illinois American Water is investing over $2.7 million to upgrade the Pontiac area water system. Work includes rehabilitating six filters at the water treatment plant and replacing approximately 3,300 feet of water main. These investments support reliable service to homes, businesses, and for fire protection.



Filter Rehabilitation



Six filters will be rebuilt at the Pontiac water treatment plant to support continued high-quality water service for years to come. Work to rebuild six filters began in 2019 and will be completed in 2021.



Corey Robinson, operations superintendent for the Pontiac District explained, rehabilitation of the filters is a part of continuous improvements being made to the local water system. These types of investments are needed across the nation to maintain and upgrade community water and wastewater systems. Illinois American Water invests $70-$125 million annually in water and wastewater improvements across the state to address aging infrastructure.



Water Main Replacement



Approximately 3,300 feet of water main will be replaced in the Pontiac water system. The work will begin mid-summer along Water Street between Vermillion Street and Hazel Street and is expected to be completed in the fall. The existing 2-, 4- and 6-inch water mains are being replaced with 8-inch water main. Motorists should use caution in construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.



Robinson explained the upgrades include larger-sized water mains to support water flow and pressure for water quality and fire protection. Through water main replacements we can address leaks, avoid water waste and continue providing safe, reliable service. Planned work of this nature is a safe, effective approach for our customers and employees.



In 2020 the Pontiac water treatment plant and their water quality teams earned national recognition from the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Partnership for Safe Water Program. They were awarded the Directors Award for maintaining a Phase III certification for 20 years. This award is based on peer-reviewed self-assessment of plant operations and water quality data.



About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



Illinois American Water Ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction


with Large Water Utilities in the Midwest for Two Years in a Row.


For J.D. Power 2021 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005663/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment