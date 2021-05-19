Illinois American Water Investing over $2.7 Million in Pontiac Water System





Illinois American Water is investing over $2.7 million to upgrade the Pontiac area water system. Work includes rehabilitating six filters at the water treatment plant and replacing approximately 3,300 feet of water main. These investments support reliable service to homes, businesses, and for fire protection.









Filter Rehabilitation









Six filters will be rebuilt at the Pontiac water treatment plant to support continued high-quality water service for years to come. Work to rebuild six filters began in 2019 and will be completed in 2021.









Corey Robinson, operations superintendent for the Pontiac District explained, rehabilitation of the filters is a part of continuous improvements being made to the local water system. These types of investments are needed across the nation to maintain and upgrade community water and wastewater systems. Illinois American Water invests $70-$125 million annually in water and wastewater improvements across the state to address aging infrastructure.









Water Main Replacement









Approximately 3,300 feet of water main will be replaced in the Pontiac water system. The work will begin mid-summer along Water Street between Vermillion Street and Hazel Street and is expected to be completed in the fall. The existing 2-, 4- and 6-inch water mains are being replaced with 8-inch water main. Motorists should use caution in construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.









Robinson explained the upgrades include larger-sized water mains to support water flow and pressure for water quality and fire protection. Through water main replacements we can address leaks, avoid water waste and continue providing safe, reliable service. Planned work of this nature is a safe, effective approach for our customers and employees.









In 2020 the Pontiac water treatment plant and their water quality teams earned national recognition from the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Partnership for Safe Water Program. They were awarded the Directors Award for maintaining a Phase III certification for 20 years. This award is based on peer-reviewed self-assessment of plant operations and water quality data.









About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.









Illinois American Water Ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction





with Large Water Utilities in the Midwest for Two Years in a Row.





For J.D. Power 2021 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005663/en/