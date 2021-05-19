Logo
Honeywell, SAP Launch Connected Buildings Solution To Help Operators Make Smarter Real Estate Decisions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Cloud-based SaaS offering provides customers with greater visibility on how their buildings are performing by bridging SAP's IT data with Honeywell's OT data

- Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations complements Honeywell's growing set of software for building owners and operators, while increasing efficiencies across the enterprise and helping companies achieve sustainability and energy management targets, and manage evolving occupant needs

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, May 19, 2021

ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today the launch of a cloud-based solution that streamlines and combines operational and business data for building owners and managers to support better decision-making, drive greater efficiencies and reach sustainability goals. The new solution, Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations, extends the capabilities of Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software and was jointly developed with SAP on the SAP Business Technology Platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations is an out-of-the-box cloud-based analytics application. The SaaS solution aggregates the financial, employee and real estate data of SAP with Honeywell's buildings data, IoT sensor data and building management system insights. Real estate portfolio owners, managers and operators can use actionable insights from the software to help optimize their real estate performance across multiple dimensions of building performance. The data is delivered to users in a simple, easy-to-digest scorecard.

"Until today, real estate portfolio managers often have had to wade through a fragmented set of disconnected data about their buildings, which has resulted in significant inefficiencies," said Usman Shuja, vice president and general manager of Connected Buildings for Honeywell. "Honeywell's partnership with SAP has led to a solution that unifies IT data, OT data and occupant information, providing customers with new visibility into the performance of their real estate portfolios."

"We have provided feedback on the Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations product throughout its development and believe it has significant potential to help Real Estate organizations improve portfolio performance across multiple dimensions", said Matthias Grimm, Vice President-Head of Global Real Estate and Facilities at SAP. "In addition, we are piloting Honeywell Forge as part of the planning process for our own internal real estate transformation."

Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations can help improve:

  • Operational readiness. The solution quickly provides users with information about the availability of critical assets, the number of open services cases and corresponding capital and operational costs.
  • Occupant safety. Users can gain visibility into the compliance of safety practices, including indoor air quality and capacity limits.
  • Sustainability. The solution provides real-time visibility into energy consumption metrics to help companies track their sustainability goals.
  • Financial intelligence. Combined OT and IT data provides users with a comprehensive picture of the overall financial health of their entire building portfolio to understand underperforming locations and detect financial trends. The solution also closely monitors the financial impact of operational investments.
  • Occupant experience. The solution enables building managers to maintain a comfortable environment for occupants.
  • Occupant utilization. Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations helps visualize building utilization, including its impact on the operational and financial performance of buildings.

Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations complements Honeywell's large and growing set of software offerings for building owners and managers. Late last year, Honeywell acquired Adelaide, Australia-based Sine, a mobile-enabled software solution that provides a simple, intuitive way to confidently onboard and track the flow of people throughout a building. With this new capability, Honeywell offers a more seamless experience for occupants and further enhances the experience of the connected building for visitors, guests and staff. The new functionality adds to Honeywell's portfolio of native edge-to-cloud, data-driven architecture with user-friendly mobile interfaces designed to further digitally transform operations.

"The commercial real estate market is rapidly moving toward a frictionless experience, accelerated in large part by planning for a return to site," Shuja said. "The combination of optimizing real estate performance plus a mobile-driven occupant experience provides our customers with a powerful set of solutions to digitally transform and adopt to these new dynamics. With our expanding set of solutions, Honeywell is helping customers manage the changing requirements of today's office managers and workers, including safety, security and compliance requirements."

About Honeywell:

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Contacts:

Media
Kevin Rainey
(602) 245-7319|
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-sap-launch-connected-buildings-solution-to-help-operators-make-smarter-real-estate-decisions-301295087.html

SOURCE Honeywell

