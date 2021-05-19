Under Armour Increases its Minimum Pay Rate to $15 Per Hour

BALTIMORE, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Under Armour announced up to a 50% increase in its minimum pay rate for hourly teammates in the United States and Canada. Hourly rates will increase from a minimum of $10 per hour to $15 per hour ($15.25 Canadian dollars per hour in Canada), which will go into effect on June 6. As a result, more than 8,000 part-time and full-time teammates approximately 90% of the Retail and Distribution House (DH) workforce will see a compensation increase.

Under Armour's pay rate increase marks the beginning of several steps to enhance the teammate experience. Over the coming year, the company will implement additional measures to holistically support teammates on their career journeys through important initiatives like compensation, learning and development, and a new incentive plan for our hourly teammates.

"Our Retail and Distribution House teammates are the backbone of our business, and play an essential role in our ability to serve our Focused Performers," said Patrik Frisk, President and CEO of Under Armour. "We are committed to doing the right thing, and at the center of our commitment is ensuring our teammates feel valued and appreciated."

Under Armour currently has more than 3,000 open roles in retail locations and distribution houses, some of which are seasonal and include Sales Teammates, Store Managers and Stock Teammates. All of these roles will start at a minimum of $15 per hour in June.

"At Under Armour, direct-to-consumer is one of our biggest growth opportunities and an area that I am proud to oversee," said Stephanie Pugliese, President of the Americas at Under Armour. "Teammates in our retail stores and distribution houses are our strongest asset and we needed to make a strategic decision on our hourly wages to be a competitive employer in the retail space.

"We're delighted to be able to raise our minimum pay rate and acknowledge the hard work of our frontline teammates in retail and warehouse, particularly over the past year."

