Jaguar Health Announces the Launch of a New Social Media Channel Dedicated to Reaching the Growing Jaguar Health Community

Newly created Jaguar Health Community Instagram page introduces jaguar-themed contest

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company recently launched a new social media channel for stakeholders and the Company's growing community of followers. The Jaguar Health Community' Instagram pagewill serve as a central social media communications hub for all community-building and educational awareness activities.

"We are really excited to reach our growing community on Instagram and kick off a unique and engaging jaguar-themed contest that we think our followers will really enjoy!" said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and chief executive officer.

Visit the Jaguar Health Community Instagram page to submit a caption in the comments field for the jaguar-themed image below, which was created by Isabella Novick. Submitted captions will be judged by a panel comprised of an author, an artist, and Jaguar's CEO, taking into account community comments and preferences. The winning caption will be announced on Jaguar's Instagram page on May 26th.

"We also welcome our followers to participate in a Jaguar contest currently underway in honor of HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day and the 40th anniversary of the first publication defining HIV (both dates fall on June 5, 2021)," said Conte.

The Jaguar Health Community Instagram page will feature posts related to important awareness days, information on plant-based medicines, conservation strategies for tropical rainforests, as well as profiles of employees and Company partners located in the rainforest, and other information of interest. Followers will have the opportunity to take part in activities such as viewing and submitting rainforest-inspired recipes and participating in future contests. Click here to visit and follow the Jaguar Health Community page on Instagram.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi

Mytesi (crofelemer delayed release tablets) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

