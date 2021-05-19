ParkerVision Secures Patent License and Settlement Agreement with Buffalo, Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ParkerVision Secures Patent License and Settlement Agreement with Buffalo, Inc.

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR), a leading developer of radio frequency technologies used in advanced wireless solutions, announced today that it has successfully resolved its patent infringement litigation against Buffalo, Inc. on mutually-agreeable and confidential terms including a patent license. Buffalo, Inc., of Nagoya, Japan ("Buffalo") manufactures and sells computer related products.

In conjunction with this agreement, ParkerVision will file a motion to terminate its patent infringement proceedings against Buffalo in the Western District of Texas. Proceeds received will be used for ParkerVision legal expenses.

ParkerVision's patent infringement action against Buffalo was initiated in the Western District of Texas in October 2020 and related to Buffalo's use of WiFi chips in its products. ParkerVision has additional patent infringement actions currently ongoing in the Western District of Texas including cases against Intel, Hisense, TCL and ZyXel.

"We are satisfied with the resolution of all outstanding litigation with Buffalo and with the commercial terms of the agreement," said Jeffrey Parker, ParkerVision's Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Parker further emphasized, "We believe that ParkerVision's wireless innovations, resulting from R&D investments of well over $100 million, are now at the heart of billions of popular wireless chips in a wide range of applications from cellular Smartphone 3G/4G/5G transceivers, to the latest WiFi and IoT devices. While ParkerVision has had to bring litigations to enforce its patent rights, we would prefer to continue to focus on the business of innovation and helping grow the US economy through technology and product development."

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. has designed, developed, and patented proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies which enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next generation wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

Contact:

Cindy French
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Tony Vignieri
Communications Director
[email protected]

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648123/ParkerVision-Secures-Patent-License-and-Settlement-Agreement-with-Buffalo-Inc

img.ashx?id=648123
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment