Sezzle Launches Long Term Financing with Ally

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sezzle Launches Long Term Financing with Ally

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sezzle expands its "Buy Now Pay Later" product offerings with POS installment financing for eCommerce

- Expanding beyond Sezzle's core product, this solution furthers Sezzle's mission of financial empowerment by enhancing customer financing offerings--making it possible for consumers to better manage their finances;

- Sezzle shoppers can finance seamlessly for purchases up to $40,000 with Ally Lending's monthly fixed-rate installment loans that extend up to 60 months. Example of monthly payment terms: payments of $174.03/month for 6 months for $1,000 financed at 14.99% APR.

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, the highest-rated, purpose-driven Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, is pleased to announce the launch of its long-term financing options with Ally Lending, the personal lending arm of Ally Bank, the banking subsidiary of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY).

(PRNewsfoto/Sezzle)

Sezzle expands its "Buy Now Pay Later" product offerings with POS installment financing for eCommerce

This financing solution expands upon Sezzle's core product, offering longer loan terms for higher ticket transactions. Ally Lending enables monthly fixed-rate installment-loan products that extend up to 60 months in length and US$40k per installment plan through a fully digital application process (*subject to credit review and approval).

Per Sezzle's mission of financial empowerment, Ally's financing solution is a more transparent, responsible, and consumer-friendly option for consumers. The launch of Sezzle's long-term product is an additional advantage to shoppers that use Sezzle as a financial co-pilot on their path to financial empowerment.

"We heard from our merchants that they were looking for solutions to suit a wider range of products, including higher-priced items," said Sezzle President Paul Paradis. "With Ally Lending's personalized, flexible financing solutions now available on Sezzle's platform, we offer shoppers a responsible, transparent way to finance higher ticket items over a longer period. It's a win-win for retailers and consumers."

For more information visit,Sezzle.com.

About Sezzle Inc.
Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to control their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 34,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visithttps://my.sezzle.com/news/

Sezzle US Media Contact:
Erin Foran
Tel: (651) 403-2184
Email: [email protected]

About Ally Financial Inc.
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $181.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing it Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visithttps://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visithttp://media.ally.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sezzle-launches-long-term-financing-with-ally-301295165.html

SOURCE Sezzle

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment