Beyond Commerce Actively Pursuing Opportunities in Psychedelics, Cryptocurrency, ESports and Logistics

Exploring acquisition opportunities that expand our existing operating portfolio of assets

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a holding company focused on acquiring, operating and selling businesses in high growth industries, today announced that it is exploring acquisition opportunities in sectors management has identified that may result in enhancing shareholder value. Geordan Pursglove, CEO of Beyond Commerce, Inc. stated, "It is no secret that commerce has evolved significantly since the onset of the global pandemic. We have identified industries that are rapidly evolving that we believe may enhance value for shareholders." Mr. Pursglove continued, "We have been closely monitoring companies with a footprint in Psychedelics, Cryptocurrency, ESports and Logistics and intend to pursue an acquisition strategy that expands our existing operating portfolio of assets."

The rapidly increasing acceptance of psychedelic treatments is creating a strong demand from therapists and patients for access to the new products and therapies. Industry reports for rise in revenues all seem to be higher than the previous report. A recent report from Data Bridge Market Research said that the psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD $6.859 billion by 2027 from USD 2.079 billion in 2019.

According to analyst reports the global Cryptocurrency Market in 2019 was approximately USD 792.53 Million. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 30% and is anticipated to surpass USD 5.190 Billion by 2026. Top market players in the market are Bitfinex, Bitfury Group Limited, Bitstamp, Coinbase, Inc., OKEx, Circle Internet, financial Limited, Ripple Labs, Inc. and others

Cryptocurrency is a virtual or digital currency. It is the internet-based medium of exchange that conducts financial transactions by using cryptographical functions. Cryptocurrencies support blockchain technology to achieve decentralization and transparency. The cryptocurrency is not controlled by any central authority. Cryptocurrencies can be sent between two parties directly using both private and public keys. The transfers can be made with minimal processing fees, which allows the users to prevent the high fees which traditional financial institutions charge.

In 2021, the global eSports market was valued at just over 1.08 billion U.S. dollars. According to the source's estimates, the global eSports market revenue will reach almost 1.62 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, suggesting that the industry is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

About Beyond Commerce , Inc.

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) Beyond Commerce, Inc. is a diversified portfolio holding company that owns, operates and sells businesses across various high growth sectors. The Company currently owns and operates a data company and is actively seeking acquisition opportunities in high growth sectors such as psychedelics, cryptocurrency, ESports and Logistics among others. The Company's strategy is to identify companies in the early stages of development or growth, acquire them and provide these companies capital in order to accelerate their development and growth with the intention to ultimately sell these companies - For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

