Welltok Welcomes Maven and Progyny to its Connect Ecosystem Family

DENVER, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family planning and fertility benefits are becoming more mainstream with employers seeking to demonstrate inclusivity and attract or retain talent. As women become mothers later in their career and same-sex couples or single people seek to have children, there has been greater interest and expectations for these benefits. Welltok , the consumer activation company, proudly announced today the addition of Maven and Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) to its curated and pre-integrated Connect Partner Ecosystem, making it easier for employer and health plan clients to offer these in-demand programs.

Maven , a leading women's and family digital health company, offers a comprehensive suite of fertility, pregnancy and parenting programs. It connects users with the largest telemedicine network in women's and family health and a peer support community. Maven's clinically approved content is personalized to an individual's medical conditions and stage in the family journey. Its unique care model enables employers and health plans to improve maternal health outcomes and lower costs (32% fewer NICU admissions), while empowering parents to grow their families and careers with a 90% return to work rate.

Progyny, a leading fertility benefits management company, delivers superior clinical outcomes for employees and reduces healthcare costs for employers. Progyny's comprehensive solution features a unique benefit design, high-touch member education, support and guidance from dedicated Patient Care Advocates, access to high-performing fertility specialists and integrated medication coverage. Progyny members experience 25% higher live birth rates and 72% lower multiples rates when compared to national averages.

"In the past year as we all adjusted to life in the pandemic, we have all had greater appreciation for our health and our family," said Winston Ball, Vice President of Welltok's Connect Partner Ecosystem. "Adding Maven and Progyny to an existing wellbeing program will demonstrate an organization's commitment to supporting their people and what matters most in their lives."

Infertility affects approximately one in eight Americans1 and the psychological toll can have a significant impact on people's wellbeing and productivity. Fertility treatments are estimated to cost around $70,000 for a successful outcome, which is prohibitive for many without insurance coverage. Welltok helps employers and health plans connect individuals with these types of personalized benefits and resources without compromising privacy.

"The start of life and beginning of a family is a critical inflection point not only for child, parent and family, but for the healthcare system as a whole and it's time we start treating it that way," said Sonia Millsom, Chief Commercial Officer at Maven Clinic. "Through Maven, employers and health plans can offer continuous, holistic care from the time a person is thinking about having children through pregnancy into the first decade of parenting. We look forward to introducing Maven to Welltok clients and the many women and families who urgently need more support."

"Progyny's inclusive benefit design allows all individuals and couples to get the treatment they need without any barriers to care," said Michael Sturmer, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at Progyny. "Our solution, which features comprehensive coverage, a high-touch member experience and access to a high-quality provider network, delivers faster time to pregnancy, a lower rate of miscarriage and a higher number of healthy pregnancies and singleton births. Employers actively demonstrate their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion when they partner with Progyny to make their employees' family building dreams come true."

Through Welltok's Connect Partner Ecosystem, employers and health plans have access to over 75 programs and resources that cover the full spectrum of wellbeing. These hand-selected partners are pre-integrated into Welltok's Total Wellbeing solution, making it easy for clients to launch programs that specifically meet the needs of their populations. Welltok continually evaluates market needs, most recently adding several partners that support cancer care, prescription savings, and weight and pain management.

