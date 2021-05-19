Logo
Newmark Names Sridhar Potineni as Chief Information Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Veteran technology leader will fuel global real estate firm's continued growth through technology, data and analytics.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark today announces that Sridhar Potineni has joined the Company as Chief Information Officer. In his role, Mr. Potineni will be responsible for leading Newmark's information technology platforms and driving digital transformation, further advancing Newmark's platform of innovative solutions supporting its clients throughout the world.

Newmark Names Sridhar Potineni as Chief Information Officer

The commercial real estate industry's most inventive solutions are increasingly driven by technology, data and analytics

"The industry's most inventive solutions are increasingly driven by technology, data and analytics," said Jeff Day, Newmark's Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Multifamily Capital Markets, to whom Mr. Potineni will report. "The addition of Sridhar underscores Newmark's commitment to equipping our professionals and clients with the strategies and tools that will create differentiation and unique value in real estate services."

"Technology is ubiquitous and has a significant impact on our everyday life. We want to extend this experience to our industry and transform the way our investors, tenants and occupiers interact with real estate, particularly at a time when so much of the environment is adapting to new challenges," said Mr. Potineni. "Newmark is already a leader in innovative tools and services. There is an opportunity to accelerate data and digital ambitions using technologies such as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, IoT, Data, and Blockchain. I'm excited to take on this role to ensure Newmark's platform remains at the forefront of global innovation throughout the industry."

Prior to joining Newmark, Mr. Potineni served as Global CTO of JLL's Capital Markets group, where he developed innovative technology, data, and product strategies, launching digital products to increase the depth and quality of data insights and drive sales automation. Sridhar has successfully led teams with business outcomes such as the creation of a Capital Markets deal management platform deployed in 39 countries and a real estate marketplace for investors with over $100 billion in assets.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate services, with a comprehensive suite of investor/owner and occupier services and products. Our integrated platform seamlessly powers every phase of owning or occupying a property. Our services are tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Harnessing the power of data, technology, and industry expertise, we bring ingenuity to every exchange, and imagination to every space. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned offices, our 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices around the world, delivering a global perspective and a nimble approach. In 2020, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $1.9 billion. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newmark-names-sridhar-potineni-as-chief-information-officer-301295115.html

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

