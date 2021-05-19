Logo
Bergio International Releases Mother's Day Sales for Aphrodite's

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Worldwide Gross Sales for Mother's Day Sales Period Surpasses $1.4500.00 million

FAIRFIEL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), a global leader in jewelry design and manufacturing, has released preliminary Mother's Day sales results for Aphrodite's, the global e-tailer they recently acquired for $5 million. For the 2021 Mother's Day sales period from April 1, 2021, through May 9, 2021, the gross sales were over $1.488.00 million. With over 31,000 online orders, Aphrodite's had a gross margin north of 80% and gross profit of just under $245,000.


(Best Seller - Enchantment Gift Box Gold Ball Jewelry Set)
(Photo Credit: Bergio International)

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer, said, "While the world continues to recover from the pandemic, we continue to see increased online purchasing trends gaining permanent traction. In particular, experiential gifting still sustains a strong foothold that we believe is here to stay. We also saw an increase in margins due to the vertical integration we were able to establish shortly after the acquisition. The Mother's Day sales period was a positive start to our second quarter, building strong momentum as we make our way to close out the first half of the year."

Abajian added, "We are grateful for our new team members at Aphrodite's whose forward-thinking technology and responsiveness to the ever-changing markets has been a catalyst for our upward trajectory and we are thrilled to have them as part of the Bergio International family."

All sales figures and data for the Mother's Day sales period are preliminary, unaudited, and are based on the information currently available to the Company through its internal daily sales reporting system.

For more information on Aphrodite's, please visit https://www.aphrodites.com.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

The Pontes Group / Lais Pontes Greene
(954) 960-6083 / [email protected]

SOURCE: Bergio International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648024/Bergio-International-Releases-Mothers-Day-Sales-for-Aphrodites

