GNCC Capital, Inc. Updates Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCP") confirms that it and numerous other OTC quoted Issuers were moved from that of PINK CURRENT to that of PINK LIMITED Tier and this morning. Our Counsel is contacting OTC Markets and we will do whatever is required by OTC Markets in order to rectify this situation and with no delays.

This is no way affects our planning and we are continuing business as usual.

Shareholders may rest assured that this does not in any manner; affect our access to funding, transactions under review, etc.

We will update our shareholders once we are in possession of more information from the OTC Markets.

In the interim, we will consider the immediate release of our "Chairman's Letter" as not being PINK CURRENT; in your Directors opinion, is unlikely to be for more than a very short period of time; is simply not material to your Company.

