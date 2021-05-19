Austpro and DeFi Increase Size of RTO Financing to $15 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Austpro Energy Corporation ("Austpro" or the "Company") ( TSXV:AUS.H, Financial) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, the size of the financing (the "DeFi Financing") that is being conducted in connection with the Company's proposed reverse takeover to acquire (the "Acquisition") DeFi Ventures Inc. ("DeFi") has been increased. Originally announced to raise $7,500,000, the parties now intend to raise $15,000,000, through the issuance of subscription receipts, at a price of $1.00 per receipt (the "DeFi Subscription Receipts").

DeFi has engaged PI Financial Corp. to act as lead agent and sole book runner, and Canaccord Genuity Corp., to complete the DeFi Financing.

Immediately prior to completion of the Acquisition, each DeFi Subscription Receipt will be automatically exercised, for no further consideration and with no further action on the part of the holder thereof, to acquire one common share of DeFi. The DeFi shares issuable upon exercise of the DeFi Subscription Receipts will be exchanged for one common share (a "Resulting Issuer Share") of the issuer resulting from completion of the Acquisition (the "Resulting Issuer").

The Company is also pleased to announce that it now intends to seek a listing of the Resulting Issuer's common shares on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") and that it will change its name to Wonder Digital Inc. upon closing of the Acquisition.

NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Further details of the Acquisition will be included in subsequent news releases and disclosure documents (which will include additional business and financial information in respect of DeFi) to be filed by the Company in connection with the Acquisition.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including completion of the DeFi Financing, receipt of all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals, the execution of related transaction documents including a definitive agreement, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the delisting of the common shares of the Company from the NEX board of the TSXV, and conditional approval of NEO for the listing of the Resulting Shares following completion of the Acquisition.

Trading of the common shares of the Company will remain halted until all necessary filings have been accepted by the applicable regulatory authorities.

All information contained in this news release with respect to DeFi was supplied by DeFi for inclusion herein and the Company has relied on the accuracy of such information without independent verification.

As noted above, completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, completion of the DeFi Financing, TSXV acceptance of the voluntary delisting of the Austpro Shares from the NEX board of the TSXV such delisting and conditional listing approval of the NEO. The Acquisition cannot close until the required shareholder and regulatory approvals are obtained in respect of the applicable matters. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition or the DeFi Financing will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or listing statement of the Company to be prepared in connection with the Acquisition, any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Austpro should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities under the DeFi Financing in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the Acquisition and the DeFi Financing, expectations regarding whether the Acquisition will be consummated, including whether conditions to the consummation of the Acquisition will be satisfied, the timing for obtaining all necessary approvals for the Acquisition and the timing for completing the Acquisition, expectations for the effects of the Acquisition or the ability of the combined company to successfully achieve business objectives, expectations regarding whether the DeFi Financing will be consummated, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability to consummate the Acquisition and the DeFi Financing; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of the Acquisition on the proposed terms and schedule; the ability to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the DeFi Financing or to the conversion of the DeFi Subscription Receipts; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Acquisition on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Acquisition and the DeFi Financing. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

