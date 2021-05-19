Half of Canadians Have Increased use of Virtual Healthcare During the Pandemic: Calian Survey

Survey examines the patient journey and navigating tricky medication maze during COVID-19

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) today released a new study - conducted during the third wave of COVID-19 - that asks Canadians about access to virtual care during the pandemic, the quality of the patient journey through the healthcare system, and navigating the complex maze of specialty drug programs.

The Calian Care and Medication Index, an Angus Reid surveyof 1,520 people, found that half of all Canadians (51%) have increased their use of virtual healthcare since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar number (49%) intend to continue using virtual care after the pandemic is over and safety precautions have been lifted. Nevertheless, only one-in-three (32%) found virtual care to be as effective, or more effective, as in-person primary care.

"The pandemic very abruptly shifted the way healthcare is delivered in Canada, especially in regard to those who use specialty drugs," said Kaytlin Sadler, Vice President of Alio Health Services, a Calian company. "Virtual care provides another layer of support that can increase engagement and access, as long as patients are always at the centre of care."

The survey also asked Canadians about healthcare sustainability. Six-in-10 said that virtual care will help build a resilient andsustainable healthcare system overall and 63 percent said it will reduce the carbon footprint of the health system.

Finally, nine-in-10 respondents believe that the quality of healthcare would improve if practitioners were able to spend more time on meaningful interactions with patients and less time on administrative work.

"Calian is focused on transforming the healthcare experience of Canadians through innovative technologies, connecting them with high-quality care that can improve their lives," said Gordon McDonald, President of Health Services at Calian. "We conducted this survey to hear directly from Canadians about their challenges and priorities in navigating the healthcare system as we explore new ways of delivering patient-centred care."

Specialty drugs and Patient Support Programs (PSPs)

The use and cost of specialty drugs continue to rise in Canada. A speciality drug is a medication that is typically used to treat chronic, complex conditions. Patients who take specialty drugs require screening, education, clinical monitoring and support through affordability and reimbursement programs.

More than half of Canadians (53%) answered that they (or someone in their care) take one or more specialty medications for a therapeutic reason, such as mental health, oncology, neurology or cardiology.[1] Given that adherence to specialty medication is necessary to achieve successful outcomes of these expensive therapies, the survey probed what these patients deemed vital to their experience in the healthcare system.

Here were some standout findings regarding specialty drug patients:

61 percent feel the high cost of some specialty medications can prevent them from proceeding with treatment

can prevent them from proceeding with treatment Eight-in-10 feel that programs designed to provide personalized support through all aspects of the treatment journey (including education, nursing, adherence and reimbursement) are critical to their treatment

through all aspects of the treatment journey (including education, nursing, adherence and reimbursement) are critical to their treatment 45 percent feel adherence phone calls from nurses would help them stick to a drug treatment

would help them stick to a drug treatment 43 percent find the healthcare system difficult to navigate given their diagnosis

In terms of the patient journey, 87 percent of patients who take one or more specialty medications feel communication among their entire circle of care improves their experience as a patient. Eight-in-10 valuecalls, emails and text messages to remind them of physician visits, medication refills and time for next dose. Finally, 90 percent of respondents value educational information on required treatment and any lifestyle changes needed.



"Patient Support Programs (PSPs) enhance the patient experience throughout their treatment journey by keeping all the stakeholders aligned and informed, including the patient's physician," said Sadler. "Well-managed PSPs offer significant support to help patients navigate the complex reimbursement process and adhere to their treatment, so patients can focus more on their quality of life and less on the healthcare process."

About the Calian Care and Medication Index

From April 7 to April 8, 2021, an online survey was conducted among a representative sample of 1,520 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The sample was balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes, the sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

About Calian Health

Calian Health is one of Canada's largest national health services organizations with over 20 years of experience in the management of health care professionals and health programs, as well as the operation and management of primary care and occupational health clinics. With a network of over 2,400 health care professionals, Calian supports over six million patient visits per year at over 180 clinic locations across Canada.

Alio Health Services, a Calian company, specializes in the design and implementation of comprehensive Patient Support Programs that enhance the patient's experience throughout their treatment journey. Its services are enabled by Alio's innovative and proprietary workflow management technology, which streamlines the scheduling and delivery of health services for hospitals, health care institutions and home care locations.

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

[1] List includes mental health, neurology, migraines, rare diseases, nephrology, haematology, rheumatology, ophthalmology, weight loss, dermatology, immunology, clinical study, gastroenterology, kidney disease, oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, respirology

