Fiduciary Trust Co Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Financials ETF, Sells Moderna Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

MRNA, USMV, IVV, AAPL, CBT, VTIP, MSFT, IJR, MINT, T, GOOG, IAU, VOX, AEP, VIAC, CCMP, XOM, INTC, PEP, SO, VHT, VOO, ABT, ADP, BDX, DD, MRK, MTD, RTX, WMT, AVGO, VB, PLD, AMT, AMGN, BA, BMY, CVS, COG, CAT, CERN, CSCO, KO, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, DHR, DEO, ETR, EQIX, GD, IBM, ITW, TT, MDLZ, MCD, SPGI, MCO, NKE, NTRS, ORCL, PNC, PFE, BKNG, TMO, VFC, XEL, ULTA, PM, FB, APLS, OTIS, AGG, EFV, EZU, IWN, IWO, MUB, SLV, VCR, VCSH, VNQ, VTI, CB, ALL, MO, ADI, AMAT, WTRG, AVY, TFC, BHP, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BLK, BWA, CAC, CNI, CSL, CNC, FIS, CI, C, COP, ED, CMI, DHI, DTE, DE, DLTR, EOG, LLY, EFX, EQR, EL, EEFT, EXC, FDX, FITB, F, GIS, HAL, PEAK, HXL, IDXX, INDB, KLAC, KEY, LRCX, LVS, LNC, LMT, MMC, MET, MCHP, VTRS, NEU, NSC, ES, NVS, NVO, OMC, PLUG, PGR, PRU, PEG, RDS.A, SNY, SLB, SRE, SYK, SNPS, TROW, TGT, TFX, UPS, VLO, ANTM, WFC, WERN, WEC, NUV, FSLR, BR, DISCK, BUD, TSLA, LYB, KMI, MPC, SPLK, BURL, PAYC, CDK, QRVO, BLD, HPE, FTV, DOW, ALC, CTVA, AMCR, BNDX, EEM, EEMV, EFAV, FDN, GLD, ICF, IEF, IEFA, IEMG, IGV, IWF, IWM, IWR, LQD, MDY, PFF, SCHB, SPTS, SPYG, SPYX, SUSC, TIP, VCLT, VEU, VGIT, VGK, VGLT, VPL, VYM, Sold Out: EV, HYG, MRVL, DLR, FDS, KSU, MAS, DLS, CGNX, TDG, MSCI, RP, BKI, DVY,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Fiduciary Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Financials ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, sells Moderna Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Cabot Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Fiduciary Trust Co owns 591 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,502,808 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,234,246 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 856,578 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,817,570 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 2,595,529 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.027800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 160,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $229.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1504.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 345.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 312,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 452.71%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 367,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 309.16%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.958000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 137,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 138.65%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 111,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 195,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 327.96%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $197.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82.