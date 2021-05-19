Fiduciary Trust Co Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Financials ETF, Sells Moderna Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fiduciary Trust Co Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Financials ETF, Sells Moderna Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Fiduciary Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Financials ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, sells Moderna Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Cabot Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Fiduciary Trust Co owns 591 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIDUCIARY TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIDUCIARY TRUST CO
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,502,808 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,234,246 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 856,578 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,817,570 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  5. TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 2,595,529 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.027800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 160,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $229.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1504.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 345.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 312,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 452.71%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 367,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 309.16%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.958000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 137,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 138.65%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 111,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 195,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 327.96%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $197.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Sold Out: Masco Corp (MAS)

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIDUCIARY TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. FIDUCIARY TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIDUCIARY TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIDUCIARY TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIDUCIARY TRUST CO keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider