Fiduciary Trust Co Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Financials ETF, Sells Moderna Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: PSLV, SIL, TPL, RLAY, IFF, IQV, PLL, ENSG, VRSK, PHYS, GM, SABR, SHOP, TDOC, FNV, RVMD, DKNG, EWT, EWY, INDA, VONG, LDOS, ZBRA, URI, CRH, WPM, RGEN, PWR, LHX, FCX, BYD, SDY, MBB, CR, DISCA, EMN, FHTX, GPS, IAC, NOK, NUAN, TSM, TRMB, Y,
- Added Positions: RSP, MS, VFH, VEA, SCHD, IGSB, AMZN, COST, V, IJH, ESGE, ADBE, UNH, BX, ABBV, PYPL, CRWD, APD, AXP, ADSK, BRK.B, BSX, CME, STZ, NEE, GS, HON, ISRG, LOW, NVDA, NFLX, NYT, ROK, CRM, SHW, SNA, VZ, WBA, DIS, WSO, MA, AWK, NXPI, ZTS, SQ, ESGD, ESGU, GVI, IVOO, PBW, VDE, VGT, VPU, ACN, AKAM, ALB, LNT, ANSS, BAC, BRKL, CBRE, COF, SCHW, GLW, DXCM, DLB, D, EMR, EPD, FFIV, GILD, MNST, HPQ, INTU, MAR, MKC, NOC, ORLY, PCAR, PKG, QCOM, ROP, SAP, SPG, SBUX, SRCL, TTEK, TSCO, UAL, VRTX, WM, WYNN, ZBH, CMG, TMUS, TEL, LULU, MELI, CBOE, COR, FRC, HII, XYL, APTV, PSX, NOW, CONE, BLUE, VEEV, SESN, ANET, NEP, Z, LSXMA, ACWI, BIL, EFA, ICLN, IEI, SHY, VAW, VDC, VIS, VTEB, XLB, XLE, XLF, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: MRNA, USMV, IVV, AAPL, CBT, VTIP, MSFT, IJR, MINT, T, GOOG, IAU, VOX, AEP, VIAC, CCMP, XOM, INTC, PEP, SO, VHT, VOO, ABT, ADP, BDX, DD, MRK, MTD, RTX, WMT, AVGO, VB, PLD, AMT, AMGN, BA, BMY, CVS, COG, CAT, CERN, CSCO, KO, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, DHR, DEO, ETR, EQIX, GD, IBM, ITW, TT, MDLZ, MCD, SPGI, MCO, NKE, NTRS, ORCL, PNC, PFE, BKNG, TMO, VFC, XEL, ULTA, PM, FB, APLS, OTIS, AGG, EFV, EZU, IWN, IWO, MUB, SLV, VCR, VCSH, VNQ, VTI, CB, ALL, MO, ADI, AMAT, WTRG, AVY, TFC, BHP, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BLK, BWA, CAC, CNI, CSL, CNC, FIS, CI, C, COP, ED, CMI, DHI, DTE, DE, DLTR, EOG, LLY, EFX, EQR, EL, EEFT, EXC, FDX, FITB, F, GIS, HAL, PEAK, HXL, IDXX, INDB, KLAC, KEY, LRCX, LVS, LNC, LMT, MMC, MET, MCHP, VTRS, NEU, NSC, ES, NVS, NVO, OMC, PLUG, PGR, PRU, PEG, RDS.A, SNY, SLB, SRE, SYK, SNPS, TROW, TGT, TFX, UPS, VLO, ANTM, WFC, WERN, WEC, NUV, FSLR, BR, DISCK, BUD, TSLA, LYB, KMI, MPC, SPLK, BURL, PAYC, CDK, QRVO, BLD, HPE, FTV, DOW, ALC, CTVA, AMCR, BNDX, EEM, EEMV, EFAV, FDN, GLD, ICF, IEF, IEFA, IEMG, IGV, IWF, IWM, IWR, LQD, MDY, PFF, SCHB, SPTS, SPYG, SPYX, SUSC, TIP, VCLT, VEU, VGIT, VGK, VGLT, VPL, VYM,
- Sold Out: EV, HYG, MRVL, DLR, FDS, KSU, MAS, DLS, CGNX, TDG, MSCI, RP, BKI, DVY,
For the details of FIDUCIARY TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIDUCIARY TRUST CO
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,502,808 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,234,246 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 856,578 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,817,570 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 2,595,529 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.027800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 160,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)
Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $229.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1504.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 345.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 312,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 452.71%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 367,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 309.16%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.958000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 137,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 138.65%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 111,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 195,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 327.96%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $197.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.Sold Out: Masco Corp (MAS)
Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82.
