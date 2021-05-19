Empirical Capital Management, LLC Buys TripAdvisor Inc, Sonos Inc, WW International Inc, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

- New Purchases: TRIP, SONO, WW, RBLX, FDX, SCR, GM,
- Added Positions: SCOR, TWTR,
- Reduced Positions: CHNG, PINS, CHUY,
- Sold Out: ELY, RHP, WEN, LUV, CXW, WWE,
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 278,050 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33%
- TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) - 351,000 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 105,000 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,400 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio.
- Nordstrom Inc (JWN) - 344,114 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio.
Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.32%. The holding were 351,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WW International Inc (WW)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WW International Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 85,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.732500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $304.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Score Media and Gaming Inc (SCR)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Score Media and Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $42, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31.Sold Out: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $63.08 and $85.38, with an estimated average price of $73.87.Sold Out: The Wendy's Co (WEN)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $19.38 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.77.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.Sold Out: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7.Sold Out: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49.
