Empirical Capital Management, LLC Buys TripAdvisor Inc, Sonos Inc, WW International Inc, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

New Purchases: TRIP, SONO, WW, RBLX, FDX, SCR, GM,

TRIP, SONO, WW, RBLX, FDX, SCR, GM, Added Positions: SCOR, TWTR,

SCOR, TWTR, Reduced Positions: CHNG, PINS, CHUY,

CHNG, PINS, CHUY, Sold Out: ELY, RHP, WEN, LUV, CXW, WWE,

Investment company Empirical Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys TripAdvisor Inc, Sonos Inc, WW International Inc, Roblox Corp, FedEx Corp, sells Change Healthcare Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, The Wendy's Co, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empirical Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Empirical Capital Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Empirical Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empirical+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 278,050 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33% TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) - 351,000 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. New Position Walmart Inc (WMT) - 105,000 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,400 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Nordstrom Inc (JWN) - 344,114 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.32%. The holding were 351,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WW International Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 85,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.732500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $304.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Score Media and Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $42, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $63.08 and $85.38, with an estimated average price of $73.87.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $19.38 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.77.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49.