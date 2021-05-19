Atlantic Investment Management Inc Buys Huntsman Corp, Avnet Inc, Sells Ralph Lauren Corp, O-I Glass Inc

New Purchases: HUN,

HUN, Added Positions: WRK, AVT, UNVR, LEA,

WRK, AVT, UNVR, LEA, Reduced Positions: OI, GRA, NOMD,

OI, GRA, NOMD, Sold Out: RL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Atlantic Investment Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Huntsman Corp, Avnet Inc, sells Ralph Lauren Corp, O-I Glass Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Atlantic Investment Management Inc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WestRock Co (WRK) - 1,210,940 shares, 19.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.82% W R Grace & Co (GRA) - 861,122 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.84% Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR) - 2,025,900 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72% Avnet Inc (AVT) - 882,279 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.11% Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) - 922,174 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%

Atlantic Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.23%. The holding were 922,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlantic Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Avnet Inc by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.31 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $38.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 882,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlantic Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02.