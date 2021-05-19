Nellore Capital Management LLC Buys Telos Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Dropbox Inc, Vertex Inc

New Purchases: TLS, FOUR,

TLS, FOUR, Added Positions: CRM, MELI, GOOG, NFLX, AMZN, CDAY, RDFN, MSFT, AVLR, SE,

CRM, MELI, GOOG, NFLX, AMZN, CDAY, RDFN, MSFT, AVLR, SE, Reduced Positions: MMYT,

MMYT, Sold Out: TKAYF, DBX, VERX,

Investment company Nellore Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Telos Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Alphabet Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Dropbox Inc, Vertex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nellore Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Nellore Capital Management LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 179,886 shares, 23.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.40% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 21,287 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 14,060 shares, 17.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.67% Telos Corp (TLS) - 473,919 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 29,100 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.77%

Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.92%. The holding were 473,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 15,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 71.40%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $219.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.65%. The holding were 179,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 57.68%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1312.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.97%. The holding were 21,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2297.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 14,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 60.77%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $485.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 75,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $92.55 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $106.08.

Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07.

Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Inc. The sale prices were between $21.9 and $38.98, with an estimated average price of $31.33.