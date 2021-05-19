Logo
Nellore Capital Management LLC Buys Telos Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Dropbox Inc, Vertex Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nellore Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Telos Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Alphabet Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Dropbox Inc, Vertex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nellore Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Nellore Capital Management LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nellore Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nellore+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nellore Capital Management LLC
  1. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 179,886 shares, 23.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.40%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 21,287 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.68%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 14,060 shares, 17.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.67%
  4. Telos Corp (TLS) - 473,919 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 29,100 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.77%
New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)

Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.92%. The holding were 473,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 15,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 71.40%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $219.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.65%. The holding were 179,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 57.68%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1312.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.97%. The holding were 21,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2297.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 14,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 60.77%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $485.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 75,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (TKAYF)

Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $92.55 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $106.08.

Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07.

Sold Out: Vertex Inc (VERX)

Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Inc. The sale prices were between $21.9 and $38.98, with an estimated average price of $31.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nellore Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider