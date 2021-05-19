Spruce House Investment Management Llc Buys Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Inc, Sells XPO Logistics Inc

For the details of SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spruce+house+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 4,800,000 shares, 43.33% of the total portfolio.
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 3,963,463 shares, 29.83% of the total portfolio.
- Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 5,725,143 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio.
- Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 2,358,904 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio.
- XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 500,000 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.09%
Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $217.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $107.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
