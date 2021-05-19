Spruce House Investment Management Llc Buys Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Inc, Sells XPO Logistics Inc

New Purchases: SPOT, Z,

New York, NY, based Investment company Spruce House Investment Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Inc, sells XPO Logistics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spruce House Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Spruce House Investment Management Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wayfair Inc (W) - 4,800,000 shares, 43.33% of the total portfolio. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 3,963,463 shares, 29.83% of the total portfolio. Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 5,725,143 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 2,358,904 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 500,000 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.09%

Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $217.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $107.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.